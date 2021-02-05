A few hours of light snow or wintry mix made roads slippery during the Friday morning commute.
Emergency dispatchers in the Lehigh Valley, Poconos and Berks County said dozens of minor accidents were reported around the area.
No serious injuries were reported, but incidents tied up traffic in some areas.
Snow started in Berks County first, before daybreak, as the quick-moving system moved from west to east across the area.
State police said around 8 a.m. that troopers were responding to crashes across Lehigh County.
Upper Bucks County also saw some snow, but areas further south were mostly just rain.