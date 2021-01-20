Weather-wise, the second verse (our Tuesday) was the same as the first (Monday). It was another brisk and seasonably chilly day with a mix of clouds, some sunshine, and some conversational snowflakes. That persistent breeze, which will be with us every day through the weekend, adds a bit of a chill to an otherwise seasonable mid-January day.
While the snow showers and flurries over the past few days haven’t amounted to much for most of us, a round of snow showers early this morning may be able to produce a coating in spots where a briefly heavier snow shower can materialize. After that, it’s back to the partly sunny, brisk, and mainly dry weather to round out the week, then colder temperatures over what should be a partly to mostly sunny but blustery weekend.
By next week, cold air and a more active storm track may finally produce at least the chance of some more sizable winter weather threats. One would come early in the week around Monday and Tuesday, perhaps followed by another late in the week. While still uncertain, it’s something to watch in the long term, which we haven’t had for most of our quiet start to 2021.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
We are tracking a cold front sliding through the region early this morning bringing scattered snow showers and flurries, along with plenty of clouds. We will need to watch for a few slick spots for the morning rush as temperatures will be near or below freezing, and a few heavier snow showers might produce a coating of accumulation even on the roads.
Isolated spots across the higher elevations of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey might even see up to 1”. Several other locations will likely see little or no accumulation.
By late morning, much of the snow shower and flurry activity should be done with as our front makes its way out to sea. Clouds should then give way to more sunshine for the remainder of the day, but winds will also ramp up behind our front. Northwest winds may gust to 35mph and this will certainly make for a colder feeling day as wind chills will be well down into the 20s and even some teens across the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey.
Highs today will likely occur around midday in the upper 30s as temperatures are expected to drop back into the low and mid 30s progressing through the afternoon.
TONIGHT
High pressure will briefly cross the region tonight bringing a return to clearer skies and lighter winds. A reinforcing shot of cold air that will have built in will help lead to colder lows compared to the last several nights with the numbers dropping back closer to seasonable levels in the lower 20s.
THURSDAY
Thursday’s forecast continues to look mainly dry compared to earlier forecasts, so expect a partly sunny day with just the slight chance of a snow shower or flurry early in the day across the Poconos and far northern New Jersey as a weak warm front passes through the region. Of course it’s yet another breezy day, with seasonably chilly highs around 40 degrees, but not quite as windy as Wednesday was.
FRIDAY
It’s another breezy day, five for five for the week in case you’re counting, but also just a bit milder ahead of our next cold front with highs around 40 degrees. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine and nothing more than a few flurries or sprinkles north and west of the Lehigh Valley out ahead of this front as well. A more noticeable shot of cold air will follow for the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
Canadian high pressure will be slowly building in on Saturday, leading to a dry day with a fair amount of sunshine mixed with clouds. The high however will also be supplying the region with a fresh batch of cold air so look for highs to drop down to only around 30 degrees for Saturday, and near freezing (32°) for Sunday. Not only that, but the winds will be quite gusty, perhaps up to 30 or 35 miles-per-hour, so those real-feel temperatures will actually be well back into the 20s.
Sunday will be a bright but breezy day with mostly sunny skies and highs again in the low 30s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
This will be most interesting part of the forecast, with a storm sliding by to our south and plenty of cold air to the north. The exact track, strength, and amount of moisture and cold air available remains to be seen, but there remains our best chance for some more sizable winter weather in weeks later next Monday and Tuesday.
Of course, it’s too soon to say if it’s snow or a wintry mix, and if the best snows set up over us or to our north and south, and that’s presuming the storm forms as modeled in the first place. So in short, stay tuned, but the quiet pattern “may” be broken next week.
