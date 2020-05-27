An area of high pressure offshore, responsible for building clouds overnight then breaks of sunshine during the day, is finally losing its grip on the northern Mid-Atlantic. This will mark the end of a dry stretch of weather as the remnants of Tropical Storm Bertha lift our way from the Carolinas. Fortunately, the steadiest and heaviest rain associated with Bertha stays well to the west, but occasional showers and perhaps a downpour or two will be possible Wednesday night and Thursday. An incoming cold front will absorb Bertha's remnants as it moves out of the Great Lakes Thursday night, with soaring temperatures and humidity levels ahead for us on Friday. All that humidity eventually comes crashing down in the form of rain and thunderstorms later Friday and Friday night. Some of that rain may spill over into early Saturday morning, too, with most locations picking up between .50" and 1.0" of rain over the 2.5 day stretch. We'll spend the rest of the weekend drying out as another area of high pressure builds in from the Midwest, eventually leading to cooler and more comfortable conditions Sunday and Monday.
TONIGHT
The remnants of Tropical Storm Bertha will continue its journey northward over the Carolinas and into the tonight sending plenty more clouds in our direction. A few showers will also be possible after midnight as well as some areas of fog. With increasing moisture and clouds across the region, we can once again expect a very mild overnight as lows only drop into the mid 60s.
THURSDAY
Thursday will be a bit "cooler" than Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s, though we should start to notice the humidity even more as high pressure slides closer to Bermuda and slowly starts to breakdown. This will allow more moisture to creep into the Eastern Seaboard as the remnants of Tropical Storm Bertha continues its journey northward west of the Appalachian Spine and a cold front to our west continues inching closer, resulting in even more instability. So, there's a chance for showers and downpours, really at any point in time during the day. There will still be some dry times, though they're met by plenty of clouds.
FRIDAY
Friday will feature our greatest chance for showers and thunderstorms as the aforementioned cold front to our west tracks through. However, it may take a little while to get them. Warm and humid air will be in place out ahead of the front, so expect a classic summer-like day with highs in the mid 80s, some sunshine, and scattered showers and a thunderstorm by the afternoon and evening. In fact, a few storms could be locally strong or even severe.
SATURDAY
The cold front is expected to exit the East Coast early on Saturday, so while there may be a leftover shower early the trend of the day will be drying out. Rainfall totals over this 2.5 day stretch, reaching back into Wednesday night, will generally be between .50" and 1.0". However, outliers are expected both on the high and low sides of those totals due to the selective nature of the convective, thunderstorm activity. We'll also see dew points fall off as sunshine returns and temperatures top out in the upper 70s to around 80°.
SUNDAY & MONDAY
A large area of high pressure will start building in from our west while a vigorous dip in the jet stream settles into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. As a result, some cooler and more comfortable air will push into the region along with dry conditions. We can expect a partly to mostly sunny Sunday with a bit of a breeze as afternoon highs peak in the low to mid 70s. Similar conditions will unfold for Monday when highs will be slightly closer to 70°. Dew points should be dropping back into the very comfortable 40s as well.