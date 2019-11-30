TODAY: Some sunshine followed by increasing clouds. High: 43
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some snow, sleet and freezing rain arriving late. Low: 28
SUNDAY: Cloudy with snow or ice changing to rain, especially south; stays icy to the north. High: 38 Low: 33
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LEBANON, BERKS, LANCASTER, AND NORTHWESTERN CHESTER & MONTGOMERY COUNTIES FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FOR SCHUYLKILL COUNTY FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FOR LEHIGH, NORTHAMPTON, UPPER BUCKS, CARBON, MONROE, LUZERNE, PIKE, SUSSEX, WARREN, AND HUNTERDON COUNTY FROM SUNDAY MORNING TO MONDAY EVENING
If there's one thing those in the northern mid-Atlantic can be thankful for, it's that the meat of our Turkey Day weekend has been dry, albeit windy and chilly. We'll tack on another decent day Saturday, the calm before a big late-weekend storm that will last, and perhaps peak, into the beginning of the work week Monday. Simply put, Saturday is the day to get out and run any errands before travel turns tricky down the weather road, a weather road that won't head uphill of 40 degrees for the first few days of December.
An area of high pressure across eastern Canada will block any wintry stuff from spoiling our Saturday, though skies won't have dibs on sunshine for very long as clouds continue to lower and thicken throughout the day. Highs will be similar to Friday's, in the lower 40s for most and the middle 30s in the Poconos, but there won't be as much wind. So, temperatures are pretty close to "what you see is what you get," a headline we couldn't claim going back to Thanksgiving Day.
Speaking of headlines, there's already a lot of these in place for our impending wintry weather, most encompassing a wintry mix Sunday and mainly snow Monday.
Initially, this complex storm will be a low pressure moving out of the Plains and into the Great Lakes. Eventually, a new low will develop off the East Coast and take over. There’s enough cold air as the moisture arrives overnight Saturday into Sunday morning for things to start as a mixed bag of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Then, easterly winds off the ocean will work to scour out the cold air for a quick changeover from any wintry mix to rain along and south of I-95 Sunday morning, with a much slower changeover to rain towards I-78 Sunday afternoon.
As usual, any winter weather will linger the longest in points north through the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey in the higher elevations. It's here where things will stay wintry right into Sunday night. Light accumulations of snow will be possible, mainly in the higher elevations, but the bigger story through Sunday at least will be ice accumulations. It doesn't take much to create dangerous driving conditions, but it's possible those near and north of the mainline Pennsylvania Turnpike see 0.10" of freezing rain to 0.25" in the mountains. As you can imagine, temperatures will struggle to climb much in this setup with highs only in the middle to upper 30s Sunday.
As our coastal low wraps up east of New England, winds shift around from the north, and colder air wraps back in Sunday night into Monday. This will set the stage for precipitation to change back to snow before our storm finally departs, albeit slowly. It now appears a good portion of the area from the Lehigh Valley into central New Jersey and northward can expect several inches of heavy wet snow with those in the Poconos and far northern New Jersey seeing the highest amounts. These locations could see as much as 4-8" while those in the Lehigh Valley and central New Jersey pick up more along the lines of 2-4". Further south, towards the mainline Pennsylvania Turnpike, Delaware Valley, and southern New Jersey, at least a coating to perhaps 1" or so of snow will still be possible. Rain may stay mixed with the snow here cutting down on the totals.
This is a complex and changeable forecast with significant impacts simply because of Holiday travel, then back to work travel. We encourage you to check in with us over the next couple of days as we fine tune snow and ice totals.