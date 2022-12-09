It took the better part of the week, but we finally managed a mostly sunny day as the week wrapped up on Friday. The sunshine was abundant, and temperatures were seasonably cool in the mid 40s, close to our average high for early December. And we'll start the weekend with some sunshine on Saturday, before clouds increase for the second half of the weekend as our next weather maker arrives. Weekend highs will continue to ease cooler, with low 40s expected Saturday and highs on Sunday only around the 40° mark. While that's chilly, it's still just warm enough for Sunday's disturbance to create some plain light rain for most of the area Sunday into Sunday night. However, north of Blue Mountain, especially in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey, just enough cold air may be around for an inch or two of some wet snow. Seasonably cool and dry weather returns the first half of next week, then a more organized storm could bring a wintry mix of weather our way Thursday into Friday, with rain, sleet, ice, and snow all possible, at least the way things look right now.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Skies should remain mostly clear overnight, and with light winds, expect a seasonably cold early December night with lows in the mid 20s.
SATURDAY
Saturday will hands down be the better of the two weekend days, with sunshine mixing with some increasing clouds later in the day, but clouds won't thicken up until Saturday night. The gradual cooling trend continues, with highs settling back a few more degrees into the low 40s. Look for an east to northeast breeze around 10mph. Thickening clouds Saturday night will prevent temperatures from getting as cold as Friday night, but we'll likely to drop to around or just below freezing.
SUNDAY
Our next disturbance likely won't be a major storm, but will have a negative impact on any outdoor plans on Sunday with some occasional light rain developing during the day on Sunday. And in the Poconos and Sussex County in Northwest New Jersey, it may be just cold enough for some wet snow and some possible light accumulations in the higher elevations. While not likely a major storm at this point, it will have an impact on Sunday with some wet weather for most, tapering to a few scattered rain and snow showers Sunday night. North of Blue Mountain and even more so north of Interstate 80, an inch or two of wet snow is possible, with the highest accumulations up closer to the PA/NY border. Expect temperatures in the 30s in the mountains, around or just above 40 degrees for most, making for some chilly rain showers but rain nonetheless.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
We'll see some seasonably cool and mainly dry weather to start the new work and school week, although clouds may linger for some or most of the day Monday. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly sunny skies Tuesday into Wednesday, the nicest looking days next week. Our average high for mid-December is in the mid 40s, and we'll likely be running a few degrees cooler but not by much, say low 40s most afternoons the first half of next week.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Things get interesting later next week, as what looks like a potentially stronger low pressure heads our way. This initially looked like a "cutter" that would cut up through the Great Lakes, and give us milder temps and rain. But with a big traffic jam in the atmosphere up over the Arctic, that low is taking a detour and likely heads for the coast. And coastal lows this time of year mean chillier temps and the potential for winter weather, some combination of snow, sleet, ice, and rain, depending on the ultimate storm track and strength. Stay tuned and check back early next week. The time period to watch is later Thursday into Friday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: