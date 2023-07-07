TODAY:
Partly sunny, very warm and humid with a couple of showers and heavy thunderstorms during the afternoon. High: 87
TONIGHT:
An evening shower or thunderstorm; otherwise, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low: 70
TOMORROW:
Partly sunny, warm and humid with a mainly afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High: 86 Low: 69
Thursday was hot and humid with high temperatures again near 90 degrees as sunshine mixed with clouds. Many locations remained dry, but a few locations did receive some showers and thunderstorms with some isolated activity producing gusty winds and flooding downpours. Our daily thunderstorm chances will increase later today with some scattered afternoon and evening activity. More widespread showers and thunderstorms are anticipated Sunday, likely the wettest day of the forecast. As a result of more clouds and higher rain chances, the heat will back off, with highs settling back into the mid and then low 80s over the weekend and into early next week. While the heat backs off a bit, the humidity is with us for the duration, as a sticky pattern continues. Fortunately, it does look like shower and thunderstorm chances at least temporarily dwindle as we move through the first half of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY
We'll wrap up the week with a hazy, very warm and humid day with highs in the upper 80s, not quite as hot as the previous few days, but still feeling like 90-degrees or better given the continued high humidity. As a cold front approaches later in the day, there is a better chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, especially in Pennsylvania but the threat may eventually extend into New Jersey towards evening or early overnight. It does appear that the front weakens as it approaches the heart of the region, and with the loss of daytime heating after sunset, we’ll likely see a lot of the coverage of showers and storms again dissipate as we work through the nighttime. Friday night will again be very mild and muggy with mostly cloudy skies otherwise, some patchy fog late, and overnight lows in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
Another sticky and stormy weekend looks to be in the cards, much like last weekend, with some hazy sun on a warm and humid Saturday and only a few hit-or-miss mainly afternoon thunderstorms, then more widespread showers and storms on Sunday. The heat will continue to ease as rain chances rise with mid 80s likely for highs on Saturday, then only around 80 degrees on Sunday, likely the wetter and cloudier of the two weekend days. Heavy downpours are the primary concern given the high humidity, with some localized flooding possible especially on Sunday, as well as a stronger or gustier storm at times.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
It appears the bulk of the unsettled weather from Sunday will exit the region for Monday and Tuesday as a frontal boundary slowly works offshore and high pressure briefly returns from our west. Humidity values look to remain high however, so perhaps a couple isolated shower and thunderstorm cells will still be able to fire, however the latest forecast model guidance suggests the bulk of the region should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds for Monday and more in the way of sunshine on Tuesday. High temperatures should run in the low to mid 80s Monday, then get a little warmer climbing into the upper 80s on Tuesday.
