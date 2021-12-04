Saturday was a great day for outdoor activities, whether it was getting that Christmas tree, putting up the lights, or traveling from store to store for holiday shopping. Mother nature provided us with a decent amount of sunshine along with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. High pressure will remain in control for the remainder of the weekend keeping our weather dry and sunny for Sunday with seasonable high temperatures in the 40s. Next week, a pair of systems will impact our weather pattern, the first on Monday and the second on Wednesday. Monday's will come with some warm but gusty winds, and at least some rain, although the day doesn't look to be a washout. After a 60-something-degree day Monday, it's back to cooler weather for storm number two, which may deliver a mix of rain and snow (perhaps a little ice too) late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Cooler temperatures will linger as the upcoming week comes to a close with highs back in the low to mid 40s with just a slight chance for a flurry or sprinkle.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND SUNDAY
High pressure moves overhead tonight to bring mostly clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will fall to seasonable levels in the upper 20s. Don't be surprised if some areas of frost develop. High pressure will move offshore on Sunday leading to more of an easterly onshore component to our wind. This will aid in slightly cooler highs compared to Saturday, but still close to normal for this time of the year, in the mid 40s. Sunday will still be another dry day with a decent amount of sunshine for a while gradually filtered through high clouds as the day wears on.
SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY
A warm front will lift through the area Sunday night, with plenty of clouds and at least a little light rain, drizzle, or some showers. Once it's through, we're in the coveted warm sector for Monday. It will be windy, but it will be those warm southwest winds that will send highs near 60 degrees as a storm tracks up through the Great Lakes well to our west. As a cold front comes through later in the day, expect a round of some rain out ahead of it, likely later Monday morning into the early to mid-afternoon for most of us. So it won't be a washout on Monday and it will be windy and warm, but it will also be at least a little wet for part of the day. Rainfall totals don't look overly impressive, likely falling between a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Behind our front, it will be a return to seasonably chilly air for Tuesday into Wednesday. That means highs back to around 40 degrees for Tuesday, but a dry day in between systems as high pressure moves overhead bringing diminishing winds and a fair amount of sunshine. Our second system of the week arrives late Tuesday night into Wednesday. An area of low pressure will be moving up from our south and west and will eventually slide off the coast. The exact track and strength of this low pressure system remains very much in question, and these will be key factors with regards to whether we see mostly snow, and mix of rain and snow (and even a little ice), or just plain rain. Any one of those solutions is possible at this point, so just keep checking back to the forecast over the next several days for updates. Regardless of what type of precipitation occurs Wednesday, high temperatures look to be chilly only reaching the upper 30s (it could very well be colder than that if a more wintry solution evolves with our potential storm system).
THURSDAY
Regardless of what happens with the late Tuesday night/Wednesday storm system, it should be long gone by Thursday. High pressure will build back into the region leading to a dry day with a decent amount of sunshine and light winds. High temperatures will remain seasonably chilly only around 40 degrees.
