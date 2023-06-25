Somewhat warmer and more humid days are ahead, but no extended summer heat is expected through the end of June. We'll manage a little more hazy sunshine on Sunday, so highs will inch up to over 80 degrees, but that will set off another round of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The showers and storms, and some locally heavy rain, will be even more common later Monday into Tuesday, with high temperatures back down into the 70s by the middle of next week. While the chances for rain diminish starting Wednesday, with this current unsettled pattern, there is a chance of some rain every day next week. Summer is off to seasonably cool but fairly wet start, which will help with our dry conditions left over from Spring.
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY
With some residual moisture and light winds, there will be some patchy and/or dense fog in the morning reducing visibility. By the afternoon, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers and thunderstorms developing mainly in the afternoon and early evening. It'll be another humid day with dew points remaining in the muggy 60s to near 70. So, with already a decent amount of moisture around, any shower or storm that develops will have the potential to produce heavy rain which could lead to some ponding. As we lose the heating of the day, the shower and thunderstorm risk will fizzle. Expect another humid and mild night with temperatures falling to the middle and upper 60s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A strong cold front will begin to move through the area on Monday, bringing with it a round of gusty showers and storms. After some morning sun and clouds, later Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday may be the wettest time frame during this unsettled stretch. The cold front will bring showers and possibly some stronger thunderstorms with some heavy rain to a majority of the area. Expect highs in the middle to low 80s, with locally 1-3 inches of rain where any heavy downpours persist. There is a risk for severe weather Monday as the front comes through with the main threats being strong damaging winds and hail. The cold front will start to exit Tuesday, but will remain close enough to continue to influence our weather the second half of the week.
LATER NEXT WEEK
We're in a slow moving weather pattern, so things will only slowly improve the second half of next week. Expect a little more sunshine each day going forward once we get to Wednesday with a little less chance of afternoon rains. While the chances for showers should diminish a bit each day, it won't entirely go away until possibly next weekend. So, expect more of a summery pattern with daily chances for a shower or storm but no washouts the next few days. Highs will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s with no hot or dry pattern expected through early July.
