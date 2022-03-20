On our final day of astronomical winter, the weather was anything but winter-like for us as unseasonably warm temperatures once again dominated the region. Afternoon highs were close to record highs, growing to middle 70s! Typical highs this time of the year should only be around or just above 50 degrees. As we got into the evening yesterday, things turned a little more active with a broken line of showers and gusty thunderstorms moving through thanks to a cold front. Several areas across the Poconos and northern Schuylkill County saw small hail, tree damage, and even a couple reports of street flooding and siding being blown off houses. A few areas around the Delaware Valley and southwestern New Jersey also saw strong winds. Now, behind the front, more seasonable air will return for the latter half of the weekend. Spring officially begins Sunday at 11:33 a.m. and while it should be a mainly dry day, it also looks to be windy. Temperatures remain milder than average early next week with more dry weather Monday and Tuesday. Our next chance of some wet weather arrives mid-week for Wednesday into Thursday.
SUNDAY
Spring officially begins at 11:33am Sunday morning, even though it's certainly felt spring-like most of this past week. Granted, it’s a bit of a backwards transition of the seasons as the weather will be cooler and a bit windy as spring gets underway on Sunday. While much of the day looks dry, it also looks to be a somewhat cloudy day as a weak upper level disturbance crosses the area. A brief shower also can’t entirely be ruled out, but most of the area should remain dry. High temperatures will return to the mid 50s and that brisk breeze will make it feel a bit cooler. Northwest winds around 15-25mph are expected throughout the day.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
High pressure should build in from Canada and keep things dry and fairly sunny early next week, with a mostly sunny and pleasant Monday and sunshine giving way to increasing clouds on Tuesday. Highs will bounce back into the low to mid 60s on Monday before settling back into the mid 50s on Tuesday, ahead of our next chance of wet weather come the middle of next week.
MIDDLE TO LATTER PART OF NEXT WEEK
More clouds will be the rule Wednesday and Thursday with an increasing chance of some rain showers. Due in part to those clouds and showers, chilly highs back are back, too. Expect mainly 40s and a cooler easterly wind for Wednesday. We should bounce back up near 60 degrees come Thursday and Friday with a lingering spotty shower chance.
TRACK THE WEATHER: