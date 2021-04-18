The weekend will close on a milder, comfortable note with a spotty shower possible mainly later in the day. A shower or two is still possible on Monday, although early next week looks mostly dry. Tuesday gets the nod as the nicest and certainly the warmest day of the forecast as highs climb to around 70 degrees, before a fairly potent shot of cold air comes in for the second half of next week with a cold front. This front will bring a good chance for rain Wednesday with a few showers possibly lingering behind it for Thursday. A late season cold snap is on the way Wednesday night into Friday and some patchy frost is possible - head's up on those wanting to plant gardens early!
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Sunday looks to be the better, brighter, and milder weekend day, even though a weak upper level disturbance moving in from our west may touch off a passing shower in one or two spots during the PM hours. Expect a mix of sun and clouds both days and highs bounce back to the middle and lower 60s, closer to seasonable for the middle of April. Spotty showers are also possible Monday, however, not all will see these showers.
TUESDAY
This is the pick of the week! The slow but steady warming trend should continue with highs inching higher into the mid 60s. Tuesday is the warmest day of the forecast thanks to a southwesterly wind flow ahead of our next cold front. Skies should be partly to mostly sunny with highs climbing to around 70 degrees. Soak up the warmth, as it doesn’t look to last.
WEDNESDAY
The aforementioned anticipated cold front will bring our best chance for some rain. Your best chance for some steadier and heavier rain, and possibly even a rumble of thunder, will likely be Wednesday afternoon into the early evening as highs still manage to reach the mid 60s right out ahead of the cold front. Winds will also pick up and shift from the east-southeast to west-northwest operating around 10-20 mph. Lows will drop into the middle 30s, so be on the lookout for some patchy frost - head's up plant parents!
THURSDAY
The day looks mainly dry, but a stray shower in a couple of spots can’t entirely be ruled out, and it might even be cold enough to see a few snowflakes in the higher elevations of the Poconos. Skies should feature more clouds than sun early before drying and gradually clearing throughout the day. Afternoon highs are only expected to reach the low 50s and with a blustery, chilly wind out of the northwest, it could "feel like" the lower 40s all day. Again, lows will dip into the 30s, mainly upper 30s.
FRIDAY
Expect improving conditions and more seasonable temperatures after a week of rollercoaster temperatures and a seasonal toss up. Enjoy plenty of much need dry time and more sunshine! Afternoon highs will be back to normal in the lower 60s, however it will likely still be breezy at times post-front. Also, after some pollen-cleansing rain in the previous days the count will likely soar back to high levels.
TRACK THE WEATHER: