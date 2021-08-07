TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy; a bit of rain and a thunderstorm, mainly well south and east. Low: 66
SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and seasonable; a stray morning shower well south and east. High: 85
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy; some patchy fog possible late. Low: 66
BIG PICTURE
Our first full weekend of August has featured a return to more classic summer weather as temperatures have returned closer to normal and humidity has gone up a little. Saturday did end up being rather cloudy, but no rain came out of those clouds, and highs still managed to reach the mid and upper 80s. Later tonight into early Sunday morning, a weak low pressure system slides up the coast and this will bring a period of rain to those mainly south and east of Interstate 95. Much of the region however will likely stay dry. The coastal low will be off the playing field for the start of the new week, and that’s when the heat and humidity take over and a heat wave is likely to develop and perhaps last most of the week. Expect hazy, hot, and humid weather for much of the week, with a thunderstorm or two possible any afternoon, with higher chances the second half of the week. So after taking an extended hiatus, summer is back to stay!
FORECAST DETAILS
TONIGHT
We’re tracking an area of low pressure near Virginia Beach as of late Saturday afternoon tracking northeastward along a pesky front that has been stuck off the East Coast all week. That low will bring a renewed chance for some steadier rain and maybe even a thunderstorm later tonight, however most of this activity will remain south and east of Interstate 95 and especially closer to the shore. While a stray shower might be able to sneak north and west of Interstate 95 later tonight, perhaps all the way up to the Lehigh Valley, the large majority of the area should remain dry overnight with just mostly cloudy skies and a bit of a muggier feel. Overnight lows should drop into the mid and upper 60s.
SUNDAY
Sunday still could be a little iffy down the shore, depending on how long our weak nuisance low pressure decides to linger. We’ll keep a slight chance for a shower in the forecast Sunday morning for areas south and east of Interstate 95, however most of the region should be seeing another dry day. The trickier part of the forecast likely involves sky cover and temperatures as the pesky low offshore may still be close enough to provide rather cloudy skies for some, mainly in New Jersey. These areas to the east where skies are cloudier will likely see highs stuck in the 70s. Meanwhile for those to the west, roughly from around the Delaware River, and certainly west of there, we expect more sunshine mixed with clouds and warmer highs in the mid to upper 80s. Dew points should remain in the low to mid 60s, which is a little humid, but certainly nothing too uncomfortable for this time of the year. The stickier air won't really take hold until next week, when dew points will climb into the upper 60s and eventually around 70 degrees.
MOST OF NEXT WEEK
Once our pesky coastal low from the weekend exits and a Bermuda High takes over, the 3 "H's" of summer, hazy, hot, and humid, look to be with us for a good portion of the week. So expect a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine each day, with an afternoon/evening thunderstorm or two popping up, although much of the time will be dry. All of the week looks to be sticky, with highs in the upper 80s Monday, then around or better than 90-degrees the rest of the week, and muggier overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. PM thunderstorm chances will be fairly low Monday and Tuesday, before increasing for the second half of the week as a late week cold front approaches, probably ending our likely heat wave by next weekend.