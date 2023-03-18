As expected, our St. Patrick's Day was a cloudier one with a couple showers occasionally moving through, but that didn't stop the high temperatures from reaching rather mild levels. Many of us still managed to reach the upper 50s to around 60 degrees Friday afternoon, and we certainly had more dry times than wet times. Both Saturday and Sunday should be largely dry outside of a few flurries or a snow shower north and west, but high temperatures will drop their way back closer to 50 degrees Saturday followed by numbers that struggle to even get to 40 degrees on Sunday. Factor in some gusty winds (though not as gusty as what we saw during the middle of this past week) and there will certainly be an extra chill in the air, especially Sunday. Then we welcome spring with some lighter winds and seasonably cool sunshine on Monday. That will be followed by slightly above normal high temperatures moving through the middle of the week with some more sunshine and dry conditions.
DETAILED FORECAST
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds, and Sunday should be a partly sunny and dry day overall as well. A secondary cold front moving in combined with an upper level disturbance and a northwest flow over the Great Lakes may be enough to send a flurry or snow shower our way Saturday night into Sunday morning, but the best odds for this to happen are likely north of Interstate 80 and near and west of Interstate 81. It will also be a little breezy both Saturday and Sunday, with west to northwest winds around 10-20 mph bringing in some cooler than normal temperatures. Highs will drop into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees on Saturday, then cool further to around 40 degrees on Sunday. The wind will certainly add an extra chill to the air throughout the weekend, but it's Sunday when things will feel the coldest. Wind chills will likely be in the teens Sunday morning and still in the 30s Sunday afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 20s.
FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK
Spring officially arrives at 5:24pm late Monday afternoon, and it should be a quiet transition from winter to spring with plenty of sunshine both Monday and Tuesday and temperatures inching back to seasonable levels. Highs should climb back to around 50 degrees Monday, then continue to climb into the upper 50s on Tuesday. Both days should feature light winds as well. There will be a low pressure system off the Mid-Atlantic coast mid-week, but most forecast model guidance continues to show the storm staying out to sea and leaving us alone. Wednesday features just a bit more cloud cover compared to the start of the week, but still some decent breaks of sun along with continued mild afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s.
