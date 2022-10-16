Sunday will be another dry day with just a bit more cloud cover compared to Saturday and highs in the middle 60s. Next week, temperatures take a tumble, with high temperatures likely struggling to do much better than 50 degrees by the middle of the week. Outside of a few rain showers Sunday night and Monday, it's largely dry for much of next week. But the unseasonably chilly temperatures will make it feel more like mid to late-November than mid-October for much of the week, with Tuesday through Thursday the coolest days of the bunch. Nighttime temperatures will approach freezing cold temperatures through that timeframe also.
SUNDAY
A bit of mid and high cloud cover from our west will work its way into the region Sunday morning, and while we’ll remain dry, don’t be surprised if there is a stretch Sunday morning where skies are mostly cloudy. Then by the afternoon, look for those mid and high clouds to thin out and move away to our east giving way to partly to mostly sunny skies. Low pressure moving across the Great Lakes states will drag a cold front through the Midwest and Ohio Valley and closer to the region Sunday night. Well in advance of this front, some moisture will be drawn up from our south, and some of this may arrive as a few showers later Sunday night, mainly closer to midnight, but especially getting into the pre-dawn hours of Monday. Other than that chance for showers, we expect mostly cloudy skies Sunday night, and that means low temperatures won’t be as chilly as previous nights. Look for the lows to only dip into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.
MONDAY
Sunday night’s cold front across the Midwest and Ohio Valley will feature the leading edge of some sharply cooler air. The boundary will produce a mostly cloudy Monday to start next week with at least some scattered rain showers, but the rain won't be that impactful or problematic. More noticeable is a significant shot of October chill that will come down for the middle of next week, which looks to have more of a mid to late November-like feel. Monday's highs are still expected to make it into the mid 60s, but it will be the last 60-degree day until the very end of the week or even the start of next weekend.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine each day and mostly dry weather for the rest of the week. But the main weather talking point will be some unseasonably chilly temperatures for this time of year. Highs will only be in the low 50s, which is typically our average high closer to Thanksgiving! Brisk breezes will add an extra chill Tuesday and Wednesday, with overnight lows in the low 30s. Frosts or freezes could be an issue at night, especially if the winds diminish overnight. If the winds stay active, frost formation is less likely. There could be a few sprinkles around Wednesday, mostly in the Poconos, and it's not out of the question to see a wet snowflake or two mixed in as well…just conversational of course.
TRACK THE WEATHER: