While some backyards received a shower here and there, overall Monday was a pleasant, dry day for most, even though we really needed some rain. Parts of the area are abnormally dry, with rainfall deficits of 4 to 6 inches over the last few months. Others are in a moderate drought, especially North Jersey, where the dryness is even more widespread and prevalent.
Expect seasonably warm temperatures in the low to mid 80s most of the week, with no 90-degree heat or uncomfortably high humidity in sight.
Rain chances are pretty minimal the rest of the week, perhaps a spotty shower but most places don't even see that.
The chance for a shower or thunderstorm increases a bit for the weekend, but even most of Saturday and Sunday look dry too. Early next week would be our best chance for some needed rainfall.
TUESDAY
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, low humidity by mid-summer standards, and comfortably warm highs in the low 80s.
There is just the slight chance of a spotty shower, mainly west of the Lehigh Valley, but most if not all of us remain dry and pleasant.
Overnight skies will be partly cloudy as temperatures fall to the comfortable 60s.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Low pressure over New England will slowly depart, and high pressure builds in to keep the end of the week quiet here at home.
Expect partly sunny skies and continued warm, dry, and comfortable weather. Highs will mostly be in the mid 80s and lows inching up a bit into the mid 60s, but staying out of muggy and uncomfortable territory.
While there is that persistent small chance of a spotty shower on Wednesday or maybe even Thursday, it's probably one of those set ups where 99.9% of us remain dry, with a chance that 100% do as well.
THIS WEEKEND
Rain chances do go up Saturday and Sunday, at least slightly, but it's hard to see much of the weekend being that wet in this point. So, expect partly sunny skies and maybe a bit more humidity for the weekend.
A shower or thunderstorm is possible but nothing widespread or guaranteed.
Weekend highs will be in the mid 80s, seasonable for mid-August, with no 90-degree heat in sight.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The best rain chances look to hold off until Monday and Tuesday... or at least the best opportunity for some much-needed wet weather. Considering the very dry pattern, gardens, backyards, etc. could very well use a good dose of some raindrops, but patterns and models will change from now until next week. We'll tune up this forecast as we get closer to next week.
