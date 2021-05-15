Outside of a few brief pop-up showers this afternoon and evening, our weekend got off to a seasonably warm and mainly dry start, as highs climbed into the mid and even upper 70s (except in the Poconos). It was the warmest day we’ve seen since May 4th, and a huge improvement on the mid 50s we saw for high temperatures over Mother’s Day weekend. Well they say if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. And weather-wise, there’s not much to fix with the mostly dry and pleasant weather we’ve enjoyed over the last few days. As luck would have it, more of the same is on the way for Sunday and Monday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and an afternoon shower or two (or isolated thunderstorm) the exception to the otherwise dry rule. The next few days won’t be quite as warm as Saturday, as highs settle back into the low 70s, before warmer weather returns by the middle and end of next week. Those small but persistent pop-up shower chances finally go away altogether by mid-week, before thunderstorms pop up later in the week, fueled by some warmer temperatures and highs perhaps close to 80 degrees before the week is over.
TONIGHT
Skies will average out partly cloudy overnight, with a lingering shower or two in the evening hours in a few spots, just like the last few days. But as we lose the heating of the day, drier weather prevails overnight and any showers fizzle around or shortly after sunset. The nights continue to moderate as well, with lows in the upper 40s and closer to seasonable levels for mid-May.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
A mix of sun and clouds are expected each of the next two days, with highs back in the low 70s each afternoon, still nice for this time of year but down just a bit from the last few days. A shower or two may pop up either afternoon, and maybe a stray thundershower on Sunday, but much of the time will be rain-free, like the last few days. Winds will remain light and a non-factor in any outdoor plans again.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
These will likely be the pick days of the forecast, with high pressure more or less overhead, which will keep the sunshine plentiful and keep any showers away. Expect mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and comfortably and seasonably warm highs in the mid 70s on Tuesday and perhaps upper 70s returning by Wednesday.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Partly sunny skies and warm temperatures should continue to be the rule late in the week, with highs well into the 70s with a bit more humidity as well. A nearby trough could be a focus to trigger a few showers or thunderstorms each afternoon, more likely by Friday and Saturday.
