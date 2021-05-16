It feels like we're making our way through the seasons this month - Last weekend it felt like winter, this weekend feels like spring and next weekend will feel like summer! Overall, within just a week, afternoon highs went from the 50s to 70s and next week they will soar into the 80s. Also, who is ready for some humidity? As the warmer air surges in, that'll drive up dew points to the 50s and 60s making feel muggy and a bit sticky outside. Getting back to the short term: for the rest of this spring-like weekend and Monday, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine and an afternoon shower (or isolated thunderstorm) the exception to the otherwise dry rule. Those small but persistent pop-up shower chances finally go away altogether by mid-week, before thunderstorms pop up later in the week.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
A mix of sun and clouds are expected each of the next two days, with highs back in the low 70s each afternoon, still nice for this time of year but down just a bit from the last two days. A shower or two may pop up either afternoon, and maybe a stray thundershower on Sunday, but much of the time will be rain-free, like the last few days. Winds will remain light and a non-factor in any outdoor plans again.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
These will likely be the pick days of the forecast, with high pressure more or less overhead, which will keep the sunshine plentiful and keep any showers away. Expect mostly sunny skies, generally low humidity, and seasonably warm highs in the mid 70s on Tuesday and perhaps lower 80s returning by Wednesday.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Partly sunny skies and warm temperatures should continue to be the rule late in the week, as highs climb to the 80s both days with a bit more humidity as well. A nearby trough could be a focus to trigger a few showers or thunderstorms each afternoon, more likely by Friday.
NEXT WEEKEND
The warmth continues Saturday and Sunday with highs likely in the upper 70s and lower 80s. In the days ahead we'll be watching for a back door cold front to slide through which could result in temperatures being a touch cooler amid a better chance for wet weather. On the other hand, some models are hinting at even warmer temperatures well into the 80s . We'll keep you posted in the days ahead!
TRACK THE WEATHER: