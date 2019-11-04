TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 37
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower; a little more rain south and east; some late clearing. High: 59
TUESDAY NIGHT: Turning out mainly clear and chilly. Low: 36
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Similar to Saturday and Sunday morning, Monday morning started frosty as many saw low temperatures dip below 32 degrees, and even into the upper 20s in a few spots. Mainly clear skies, light winds, and dry air last night helped contribute to the cold and frosty start Monday morning. We also started the day with plenty of sunshine which took us through about midday when high clouds started to increase from the north and west ahead of a clipper system that will eventually move through on Tuesday. High pressure positioned offshore helped provide us with a southerly breeze today, and that in turn brought temperatures up to milder levels this afternoon compared to the last couple afternoons with highs reaching the upper 50s.
As the aforementioned clipper system moves through the Great Lakes into southeastern Canada tonight, it will continue to send more clouds in our direction. We will still stay dry tonight, but with more in the way of clouds compared to previous nights, we can expect low temperatures to not get as cold dropping to more seasonable levels in the upper 30s. These numbers will be about 10 degrees warmer compared to the last couple nights.
The clipper system over southeastern Canada tonight will continue its journey northeastward on Election Day Tuesday dragging a cold front through the area by the evening. The result will be a mostly cloudy day with a slight chance for a shower, but mainly dry conditions. Areas near and east of I-95, especially across southern New Jersey and Delaware, may see a brief period of steady light rain later Tuesday morning into the early afternoon, but other than that we should have no real weather issues for getting to the poles on Tuesday. We might even see a return to a decent amount of sunshine not too long before the sun sets. Also, even with clouds dominating the skies overall Tuesday, a southwest wind flow ahead of the aforementioned cold front will still help to push afternoon high temperatures into the upper 50s and perhaps even a few 60 degree readings. Behind Tuesday's cold front, another reinforcing shot of cool air will build in dropping Wednesday's high temperatures back into the low and mid 50s. High pressure building atop the region however will make for a mostly sunny day with not too much of a breeze.
Another cold front is expected to slide through Thursday bringing a return to mostly cloudy skies along with the chance for some rain, mainly from the afternoon onward. High temperatures Thursday should reach the low 50s. Things get a little interesting Thursday night into early Friday morning as a wave of low pressure develops to our south and scoots northeastward along the aforementioned front moving to the New England coastline by sunrise Friday. Winter-like cold air will come blasting in overnight Thursday and may very well lead to rain mixing with snow, or even changing over to a period of all snow that would linger until about sunrise Friday, especially across the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. It’s not entirely out of the question that these northern areas see a minor snow accumulation, but given the time of year, and the fact that this is still a few days away, we certainly don’t want to say this will happen for sure just yet. Low temperatures Thursday night will drop back to around 32 degrees.
Regardless of whether or not we see snow Thursday night/early Friday, a northwest wind will become quite gusty Friday driving in very cold air as high temperatures only reach the low 40s. The northwest flow across the Great Lakes will produce snow showers, and a few of these flakes may be able to work into parts of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. Most of us however Friday will just be dry, windy, and cold with clouds breaking up for a fair amount of sunshine. High pressure will return for Saturday leading to lighter winds and mostly sunny skies, but temperatures will be more reminiscent of late December or early January with highs only expected to top out around 40 degrees. Sunday features a little more cloud cover and slightly warmer high temperatures in the mid 40s, but another cold front will move in from the west possibly sparking a rain or snow shower, but more importantly bringing a reinforcing shot of cold air back to the region for the start of next week. You’ll certainly need to get those heavy winter coats ready all in due-time.
Have a great and safe evening and rest of the week!