High pressure will provide us with a nice Thursday, with seasonably cool sunshine and lighter breezes. But don't get too used to the nice weather, as a second storm spreads more rain in our direction to wrap up the week and kick off Halloween October. While the rain won't be as heavy as from storm number one, expect some steadier rain later Friday into Friday night, followed by some scattered showers on Saturday. Slow improvements arrive in time for Halloween Sunday, which looks mainly dry with temperatures near seasonable levels for this time of year. In fact, highs will be around 60 degrees most days through early next week, with most nights spent in the 40s. There's still no freeze in the forecast right through early November, which is certainly late for our first freeze of the season.
THURSDAY
Here's the pick day of the forecast, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s,.with much less wind than the past few days. Be sure to soak up the seasonable sunshine, as clouds increase overnight and our next round of wet weather awaits for Friday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Our second storm of the week will arrive, with plenty of clouds to round out the week and some periods of rain throughout the period. The steadiest rain will likely fall Friday afternoon and Friday night, with more in the way of occasional or scattered showers on Saturday. Rainfall and wind don't look as excessive as with the first storm, but an inch or so of rain is still possible and a wet and breezy end to the week is likely. Friday will be the breeziest and wettest day with an easterly wind increasing to around 15-25 mph.
HALLOWEEN SUNDAY
As storm number two departs, we look mostly dry for trick-or-treaters later Sunday, with clouds trying to mix with some sunshine. While a few spotty lingering showers can't entirely be ruled out, especially the first half of the day, most of the day is rain-free, a bit brisk, and seasonably cool with highs around 60 degrees. Evening temperatures should be falling through the 50s for candy collecting efforts.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Some nice weather looks to be in store to kick off November Monday into Tuesday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs around 60 degrees, close to average for this time of year. No big storms look to be on the way next week, but a gradual cool down is likely as the week progresses.