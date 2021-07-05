The pesky storm system from the last several days that kept our weather rather unsettled as it slowly meandered just off the coast finally moved far enough away Sunday to allow sunnier skies to return along with warmer temperatures. Highs climbed back into the upper 70s and lower 80s, still a tad below the normal highs in the mid 80s for this time of the year, but at least more comfortable for outdoor 4th of July activities. We still did see some isolated shower and thunderstorm activity, but it was relatively brief and certainly wasn’t too intense. Sure enough, more classic summer-like weather will build back in for the week ahead. Expect increasing heat and humidity Monday through Wednesday, with 90-degree highs likely returning for Tuesday and Wednesday. The week likely starts relatively quiet with just very low isolated storm chances, however by mid to late week, expect a cold front to slowly drop into the region increasing the chances for showers and storms. We’ll also need to watch and see what happens with whatever is left of Tropical Storm Elsa. Some of Elsa’s moisture may get caught up in the aforementioned front leading to heavier showers and storms on Thursday, or, whatever remains of Elsa may track too far to our south and east meaning Thursday’s weather will be strictly impacted by the front. Regardless of what happens with Elsa, one thing that does seem likely is that temperatures will drop back closer to normal levels, mostly in the mid 80s, from Thursday right into next weekend.
EARLY TO MID WEEK
It will feel more like we expect it to in early July as the new week unfolds, with warmth and humidity levels on the rise through the first half of the week. High pressure will be firmly in control for Monday leading to a dry day. Outside of some areas of locally dense fog early in the morning, Monday will feature intervals of clouds and sun with a return to more seasonable afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Dew points will still remain relatively low for this time of the year, slowly coming up through the 60s as the day progresses. Monday certainly won’t feel as uncomfortable however as what the next several days will feel like. Stickier and hotter weather will become more apparent for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the low to mid 90s are expected both days, and dew points will likely climb to near 70 degrees again making for heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Expect partly sunny skies each day, with a small chance for an isolated PM storm north of the Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, then a slightly greater chance for hit-or-miss storms in more areas during the PM Wednesday as a cold front to our north and west moves a little closer.
MID TO LATE WEEK
The cold front that approaches from the north and west later Wednesday will likely cross the region Thursday leading to a mostly cloudy day with numerous showers and t-storms. While the day is expected to be rather unsettled, this will also mean high temperatures will drop back to more seasonable levels in the mid 80s. Humidity will remain high however so the heat index may still be around 90 degrees. We’ll need to keep an eye on whatever is left of Tropical Storm Elsa as the storm may be moving by to our south over eastern North Carolina and eastern Virginia at this time. Some of Elsa’s moisture may get absorbed into our aforementioned cold front leading to slightly heavier showers and thunderstorms, plus it’s also possible far southern New Jersey as well as Delaware see some steadier rain from the northern fringes of Elsa’s rain shield. It’s still way too early to say just how far north Elsa will ultimately get, but one thing that is also possible is that the storm tracks so far to our south and east and hooks out to sea that none of the region gets any effects what-so-ever. Thursday’s cold front may get hung up across the region for Friday keeping a shower or thunderstorm around along with scattered clouds. Highs will continue to run near or slightly below normal in the low to mid 80s. Humidity looks like it will still remain high however to end the week.