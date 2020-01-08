An arctic cold front was blasting across the region throughout Wednesday leading to scattered snow showers and several snow squalls that produced brief, but intense, bursts of snow that quickly coated the ground in some spots, and brought a rapid reduction in visibility with gusty winds also blowing the snow around. Obviously not everyone saw these squalls, and in fact there were certainly plenty of times where the sun was out in full force as afternoon highs reached the seasonable mid and upper 30s in most spots, with a few locations getting to 40 degrees. If you did happen to witness a snow squall however, and you were out traveling in it, the experience probably wasn’t too pleasant. Gusty winds have been the other big weather story Wednesday with numerous gusts between 30 and 40 miles-per-hour throughout much of the day leading to wind chills down into the low 20s. Winds will be dying down tonight into Thursday with seasonably chilly air sticking around through Thursday, but then mother nature turns the blow torch back on as mild air returns Friday into the weekend. Similar to the last couple bouts of mild air, it will come with a price as some rain is expected to go along with it.
TONIGHT
The arctic cold front that came blasting through during the day Wednesday will be sliding off to our east and eventually out to sea later this evening and tonight while high pressure works its way in from our west. Scattered snow showers and squalls will really start to diminish as we head into the evening, but we’ll still need to allow for an early flurry or snow shower during the evening rush. Certainly by midnight and there-past tonight, we expect dry conditions with skies turning out mostly clear. With high pressure building overhead late tonight, look for winds to really subside with time. This will allow low temperatures to really drop off falling into the mid teens. Even with much lighter winds, given that the air temperature will be so cold, wind chills will still be down to either side of 10 degrees.
THURSDAY
Thanks to high pressure overhead for Thursday, we can expect a dry day with much lighter winds. Some highs clouds are expected to move in later in the afternoon well in advance of a front out across the Midwest, but we should still see a decent amount of sunshine Thursday. Having said that, temperatures will be seasonably chilly. In fact, first thing in the morning we’ll see temperatures in the teens with those wind chills down to around 10 degrees. By the afternoon, highs are only expected to reach the mid 30s, but wind chills at least won’t be much different from the actual air temperature thanks to the light winds. Thursday may also turn out to be the first entirely below normal day temperature-wise in over two weeks, or since December 21st.
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
High pressure slides off the coast, steering more warmth and moisture our way ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures take off with highs just shy of 50 degrees on Friday and perhaps a shower or two mainly late in the day or at night. We’ll then see a rare January foray with temperatures climbing into the 60s on Saturday, and possibly Sunday, depending on the timing of our next front. It will feel more like spring than winter! The warmth will come at a cost however. Plenty of clouds, brisk breezes, and some occasional rain or showers will accompany the unseasonably warm air, though neither day is a complete washout. The occasionally wet weather may end as a steadier rain sometime Saturday night or Sunday morning, depending on the timing of our cold front.
START OF NEXT WEEK
Our weekend storm system will be long gone by Monday, but don’t expect a blast of cold air to come in behind it. While high pressure will build by to our north ushering in a slightly cooler air mass, highs and lows are still expected to be around 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year. Upper 40s are expected for highs Monday and lows Monday night should only drop into the mid 30s. Monday should be a dry day with intervals of clouds and sun.