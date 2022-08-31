After a dose of some wet weather yesterday, we will be treated to more comfortable and drier air as the cold front moves offshore today. The final day of August will be seasonably comfortable and a bit breezy amid mostly sunny skies. And just like that as we turn the calendar to September and meteorological fall on Thursday, the heat and humidity will be gone... at least for now. Expect comfortable highs closer to 80 degrees Thursday and Friday with refreshingly low humidity. By the holiday weekend, the heat and humidity will turn up again, so expect high temperatures to grow back to the upper 80s both days. It should remain mostly dry to start the weekend, however, a front will start to approach the area Sunday and looks to stall so we'll watch for some showers, possibly a thunderstorm Sunday and Labor Day Monday.
WEDNESDAY
The cold front looks to clear the area by moving offshore and allowing dry weather to resume across the region with a mix of sun and clouds. The cold front should also take the higher heat and humidity with it meaning the last day of August and Meteorological summer, while quite warm, should be a much more comfortable day compared to Tuesday. We expect the highs to reach the middle and upper 80s Wednesday and also becoming less humid throughout the day. Nighttime temperatures will also be more comfortable, falling to the upper 50s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure from the Great Lakes looks to settle in for Thursday and beyond, leading to some really nice weather as we move towards the Labor Day holiday. We expect highs Thursday and Friday to reach the low 80s along with much lower and more comfortable dew points in the 40s and 50s. To top it off, both days look dry and mostly sunny. Enjoy!
THROUGH LABOR DAY MONDAY
High pressure looks to remain in control through most of the holiday weekend keeping the dry weather and mostly to partly sunny skies around. Dew points and humidity also should remain low, although temperatures do look to climb a little bit higher. Expect afternoon highs to be in the upper 80s and possibly lower 90s Saturday and Sunday. A weal front may try to slide through Sunday into Labor Day Monday. With that being said, a low chance for a shower or thunderstorm looks possible now. The front will also help drop temperatures back to the more comfortable middle 80s for Labor Day.
