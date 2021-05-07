As we carry on through the month of May, we'll see unseasonably cool temperatures for the next few days. For Friday and Sunday, the mornings look dry with the wettest part of the day likely from late afternoon through the overnight hours. On Saturday, scattered showers are possible anytime during the day, but the key word is scattered as an all-day rain is not expected. And then on Monday, the highest rain chances flip to the morning hours before we’ll try to string together back-to-back dry days through the middle of next week. All the while, temperatures will remain cooler than average for early May.
FRIDAY
A weak disturbance will pivot from the Great Lakes and on through Pennsylvania and New Jersey later Friday into Friday night. While the day begins with a little sunshine, expect clouds to steadily thicken through the afternoon, with some periodic rain and drizzle developing later in the afternoon and continuing overnight.
It will be a narrow band of rain that will be slow to move east, so areas farther east into New Jersey stand the chance of a mostly dry day, while Pennsylvania sees a dry morning but wet weather by dinnertime.
Highs will only be around 60 degrees, almost 10 degrees cooler than average for this time of year.
SATURDAY
Our Friday disturbance will linger across the Northeast to start the weekend, close enough to keep a good deal of clouds around and perhaps a few scattered showers, although there will be drier intervals throughout the day.
It will be a mostly cloudy and another cool day as well, with highs perhaps stuck in the upper 50s, the coolest day of the forecast, with a northwest breeze adding an extra chill.
MOTHER’S DAY
While mom of course deserves the nicest day of the forecast, she hasn’t been getting it in recent years. This year, we’ll try again, and at least Sunday morning looks dry with some sunshine, but the clouds will filter in by midday and afternoon, with some rain likely developing from west to east later in the day.
It will remain cool, but at least the rain may be delayed until the second half of the day, with highs in the low 60s. Sunday night looks wet with some occasional rain.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Lingering showers from Sunday night early in the day should end, with clouds breaking for some sunshine Monday. Then Tuesday and Wednesday may give us rare back-to-back dry days. However, the cool temperatures persist, with highs consistently in the low to mid 60s, cooler than our average high for this time of year, which should be in the low 70s.
