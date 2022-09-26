The weekend of fall was a toss-up between beautiful weather Saturday and a few showers and storms Sunday. Both days, temperatures were comfy and a touch below normal. The week ahead will feature more unseasonably cool temperatures with highs mostly in the 60s and nights in the 40s and 50s. Thanks to high pressure, things around here will remain mostly dry amid a mix of sun and clouds each day through Friday. While Ian will be the big story this week along the Gulf Coast the exact track is still far from certain. Depending on where it makes a landfall and its interaction with a trough to our north, its inland path will affect the upcoming weekend's weather.
MONDAY NIGHT
A nice fall night is on tap as temperatures will fall down into the comfortable upper 40s and lower 50s. There will be a few clouds and a very low chance for a shower or sprinkle early otherwise skies will gradually clear overnight.
TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
High pressure will return and stay in control through at least the end of the week. So, for the remainder of the week expect partly to mostly sunny skies each day. Rain chance will remain little to nothing. There will be a weak front that moves through Tuesday that may provide a stray shower but other than that it's dry. High temperatures will remain seasonably cool with highs in the 60s and nights in the 40s and 50s.
WEEKEND
Watching Ian closely, some remnant moisture could work up into the Northeast, mainly over the weekend. Now, the exact track of Ian is still uncertain and it's far away from home but definitely worth watching. Ian looks to rapidly intensify over the days ahead while traveling into the Gulf of Mexico. Now, where it makes a landfall, the exact track and intensity will all play a role to what we'll see at home, if anything. Patience is key and we'll keep you posted!
