After a cooler and cloudier Wednesday, the warmth surged back into our entire area on Thursday, as highs surged well into the 70s for all, with an 80-degree reading here and there as well. Behind the Thursday cold front, it will turn much cooler today and Saturday, but seasonably so with highs mostly around 55-60 degrees through the holiday weekend, but with increasing sunshine each day. Rain will be lacking and therefore pollen will be uncomfortably high for the foreseeable future. Then next week, it's partly to mostly sunny with a steady warming trend, as highs in the 60s to start the week will surge into the 70s by mid-week and then likely the first widespread 80s of the season by week's end!
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Behind our front for Friday, we'll get a temperature reality check, with more seasonably cooler air settling in. So highs will be back closer to where they should be this time of year, with afternoon highs both days likely in the mid to upper 50s. Our cold front settles far enough south and east to keep us dry through the weekend, but some clouds may linger on Friday into Saturday, especially south of the Lehigh Valley. So let's call it partly sunny, seasonably cool, and dry both days, with more sun north of the Lehigh Valley and more clouds south of the Lehigh Valley. Friday will be a bit breezy with northwest winds continuing around 10-15mph, then lighter winds build in for Saturday as high pressure inches closer.
EASTER WEEKEND
The end of the holiday weekend is looking "egg-cellent" right now, with mostly sunny skies for Easter Sunday and highs seasonably and comfortably mild and right around the 60-degree mark. Winds will be light with high pressure in charge, and with clear skies and light winds early Sunday morning, it will be rather chilly for those Easter egg hunts with early morning temperatures around 35-40°.
MOST OF NEXT WEEK
We look to be in the mid-April doldrums for most of the week ahead, with partly to mostly sunny skies each day and an entirely dry forecast from the looks of things. It will also turn steadily warmer as the week unfolds too, with highs inching up into the mid to upper 60s to start the week on Monday then 70s likely by midweek and the first widespread 80s of the season increasingly likely by the end of the week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: