Thursday was our second straight day of a slow and steady snowmelt, aided by lots of sunshine. Yes, it was not as warm as those 50s that we enjoyed on Wednesday, but we still managed to see afternoon temperatures climb into the low and mid 40s. A bit of a breeze did make things feel at times like it was in the 30s, but regardless, all of that sunshine and temperatures above freezing still aided in some decent melting.
We’ll sneak in another day of abundant sunshine today, although highs will remain seasonable, topping out in the low 40s. The breeze will be lighter however compared to yesterday, so later this afternoon, it will actually feel a tad warmer compared to yesterday afternoon.
After a bright and dry end to the week, the prospects for the weekend are not so bright, as a pair of disturbances will bring a pair of rain chances, one Saturday and one Sunday. While heavy rain or washouts are not expected either day, the weekend definitely has an unsettled look to it. And while it’s mostly rain on Saturday and all rain on Sunday, there may be just enough cold air for a little light wintry mix late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
However, there’s no significant winter weather or cold in the forecast through next week, with highs expected to remain mostly in the 40s as February turns into March.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY AND TONIGHT
High pressure overhead will allow for plenty of sunshine to wrap up the week, with lighter winds compared to the past few days and also slightly cooler but still seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the low 40s to wrap up the work and school week, with clouds increasing later tonight.
A light wintry mix of some snow, sleet, and rain is expected to move in mainly after midnight tonight as high pressure moves offshore and our next weather maker approaches. Overnight lows should settle back to around or just above 30 degrees. A slushy coating is not out of the question in several areas, mainly from Interstate 78 and north. Higher elevation spots and those in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey might even see up to an inch or so.
SATURDAY
Expect a mainly cloudy day on Saturday to start the weekend with some light rain and drizzle, especially in the morning through early afternoon. A light mix of snow, ice, and rain may remain for a couple hours after sunrise in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey, but even here, we should see a transition over to all rain as the morning progresses.
Rainfall amounts should be around a quarter of an inch and highs will get into the upper 40s, so there are no flooding concerns as it won’t warm up too fast and heavy rain is not expected. There’s a good chance we’ll dry out for a bit late Saturday.
SUNDAY
While we’ll briefly dry out later Saturday and Saturday night, another wave of moisture will ride along a front to our south, and bring another chance of some mostly light rain on Sunday. With milder temperatures in the mid 40s, this one should be all rain, with rainfall amounts around another quarter to perhaps a half an inch.
Steadier rain will be more likely from the Lehigh Valley points south, where the higher rainfall totals are expected with wave number two.
MONDAY
A cold front will be moving offshore first thing Monday morning, allowing for a drier and somewhat breezy day as clouds break for some sunshine. There could be an early morning shower from the Delaware Valley towards the shore, but most of the day looks dry with highs again climbing well into the 40s and perhaps even a few spots nearing 50 degrees.
TUESDAY
A blast of cold air will settle in on a northerly wind flow for Tuesday briefly dropping highs back into the upper 30s. Fortunately, it should be a rather bright day as high pressure builds overhead. Winds will lighten up, and we can expect a decent amount of sunshine all throughout the day.
Temperatures will quickly rebound mid to late next week climbing well back into the 40s as our wind direction turns south and southwesterly again. Another storm system may impact the region Wednesday bringing another case where a light wintry mix kicks things off and then eventually changes to rain.
