Temperatures will continue to be below average through the next several days. This is due to a persistent upper level trough overhead that will keep daytime highs basically in the upper 50s to lower 60s and nighttime lows in the 40s for the rest of the week. A weak front will pass through on Wednesday and that will bring a few passing showers. High pressure builds in briefly Thursday, and we could end of having a decent amount of sunshine before the pattern turns breezy, cloudy and wet Friday. The guidance patterns has been flip flopping the timing and track, so details will be ironed out in the days ahead.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
Skies will trend partly cloudy tonight amid a light, cool breeze and temperatures falling into the chilly 30s. There will be potential for some frost again so make sure if you have any sensitive plants, vegetation or flowers outside to cover them up or bring them inside tonight. On Wednesday, skies may be a bit cloudier, and more of the area might see a few showers, as a weak piece of energy embedded within our upper level trough rotates through. High temperatures Wednesday won’t change much only topping out around 60 degrees.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Temperatures aren’t expected to change much for Thursday and Friday with daytime highs likely only topping out in the lower 60 degrees. These numbers are still below normal as the average high is in the mid to upper 60s for this time of the year. We may get a good amount of sunshine Thursday as high pressure builds in briefly before turning unsettled Friday. As of right now, guidance doesn't have the best handle on the next weather maker or makers arriving later in the week but expect more in the way of clouds and wet weather.
WEEKEND
A period of unsettled weather returns to the forecast heading into the weekend. As of now, the models are not in good agreement with the timing and track of our next weather maker. So, in the days ahead we'll continue to iron out more specific details once we get closer to the timeframe. Both will be cloudy with periods of rain at times amid breezy conditions. Temperatures will stay consistent, mainly 60s in the afternoon and nighttime temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: