We wrapped up the week with another cool and dry late October day, with high clouds making for the advertised milky sunshine throughout the day. Those high clouds depart this evening, providing a mainly clear and chilly Friday night followed by abundant sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures to start the weekend on Saturday. Sunday will likewise start with plenty of sun, and even though some clouds increase later in the day, it won't spoil what will be a dry and pleasant final weekend of October. Things still look cloudier and at least a little unsettled for Halloween on Monday, but what looked like a few days of steadier rain earlier this week now looks less wet overall, with just some scattered showers from Sunday night through Monday night. November then likely gets off to a mostly dry and milder than average start next week, with highs mostly in the 60s, with a 70-degree day not out of the question before next weekend either.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
The high clouds that were present throughout the day will depart this evening, leaving clear skies for the overnight. And clear skies and light winds means a chilly night will ensue, with lows in the low to mid 30s. It will be a dry evening for Friday night high school football and for towns that trick-or-treat the Friday before Halloween.
SATURDAY
With Friday's high clouds long gone, expect those deep blue skies to be back on Saturday to kick off the weekend, with plenty of sunshine and seasonably cool highs in the low 60s, close to average for this time of year. With high pressure centered just to our north, expect a light northeast wind around 10mph, fairly light, which means cooperative if some early season leaf raking or blowing is on your agenda. Towns that trick-or-treat Saturday night will also be in for a clear and chilly treat for candy collecting efforts.
SUNDAY
High pressure begins to slide off the New England coast on Sunday, but will remain in control of our weather. Expect plenty of sunshine to at least start the day on Sunday, although clouds will increase from the southwest later in the day. We'll remain dry, at least through the daylight hours, although a spotty shower or two is possible Sunday night. Highs will again be in the low 60s, but Sunday night will be much milder than preceding nights thanks to the increasing clouds.
HALLOWEEN MONDAY
Mother Nature may be up to a few tricks on Halloween, but the forecast doesn't look as wet as it once did. Expect mainly clouds skies and at least some scattered to occasional rain showers, but rainfall amounts look lighter and generally from a tenth of an inch of rain for most to perhaps a quarter of an inch closer to the I-95 corridor and the shore. You may have to dodge some raindrops for the World Series Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park as well as for Halloween evening trick-or-treating, but it's likely only some scattered showers and not enough to rain out either event. It will be milder with the clouds around, low 60s by day and actually above 50 degrees overnight.
TUESDAY
Tuesday's forecast, which once looked fairly wet, has steadily improved as this week has progressed. While there could be a spotty shower or some drizzle early in the day, expect skies to at least become partly sunny, and a little sun will go a long way and warm us up into the upper 60s by afternoon. The weather for Game 4 of the World Series looks partly cloudy, mild, and dry.
LATER NEXT WEEK
November gets off to a quiet, mild, and dry start for the rest of next week, with partly to mostly sunny skies and warmer than average temperatures. Average highs for early November are only around 60 degrees, and we'll be well into the 60s most days, with a 70-degree high temperature possible, especially Wednesday and again next Saturday.
