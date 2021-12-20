After unseasonably mild if not warm weather for most of last week, we returned to some seasonably cool air over the weekend. And with highs mired in the mid to upper 30s for most on Monday, our step down to a more wintry feel is now complete. But we're not going to stay this cold for that long, as Monday's chill will gradually ease the rest of the week. That means we'll return to seasonable temperatures for mid to late December, with highs mostly in the 40s from now through Christmas. So no major warm ups are on the way before the holiday, unlike last year, when both the 24th and 25th of December saw highs soar into the 60s. On the other hand, there's no big blasts of arctic air, and we won't be any colder than we are now. While there are no big storms through the holiday, there are some weaker disturbances that could bring some rain and snow showers from time to time, although much of the forecast is fairly dry.
TONIGHT
Another mostly clear and cold night is on the way, although not quite as cold as the mid teens that many saw Sunday night. Instead, it will be low to mid 20s for most, a bit more a seasonable chill for mid-December.
TUESDAY
High pressure will provide us with another bright and dry day, as sunshine mixes with some increasing clouds from the south as a storm organizes off the South Carolina coast. That storm should stay far enough offshore to limit its impacts for us, outside of some fringe clouds, Any rain on the outer fringes of that ocean storm should stay closer to the coast, mostly east of the I-95 corridor, overnight. Monday's cold will ease a bit, as highs inch back up into the low to mid 40s as sunshine gives way to clouds.
WEDNESDAY
Behind our departing ocean storm, the north to northwest winds will kick up on Wednesday, leading to a brisk and breezy day. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies and highs again in the low 40s, but with those stiff winds factored in, there will be a colder feel compared to Tuesday.
THURSDAY
Another largely quiet day is expected, as sunshine mixes with some increasing clouds. Temps ease a bit lower for a day on Thursday, with highs closer to 40 degrees. There is a weak disturbance that may clip on by Thursday night, possibly producing some passing snow showers or flurries as it does. However, little to no impact is expected even if a few snowflakes fall.
FRIDAY AND CHRISTMAS EVE
Christmas Eve Day looks uneventful weather-wise, good for last minute holiday shoppers on Friday. A mix of clouds and sun should be the rule on Friday, with highs, like the previous few days, still close to average and in the mid 40s. We'll watch another disturbance with a little more moisture to work with by Christmas Eve, so some rain and snow showers are possible Friday night. Which type and how many depend on the track and strength of this disturbance, and how much cold air is around.
CHRISTMAS DAY
Clouds will likely be around to start the day on Christmas, as could a few rain showers. However, there's also prospects for some drier weather in the afternoon, and some slightly milder highs not far from 50 degrees.
