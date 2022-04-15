Well our summer preview is certainly gone after a cold front tracked through Thursday evening. Temperatures certainly turned cooler behind the front, but a sunny and still pleasantly mild Friday ensued as afternoon highs still managed to reach the mid to upper 60s. Similar temperatures are expected Saturday, but another cold front moving in from our north and west will bring an increase in clouds and some primarily afternoon/evening rain showers and maybe even a t-storm on Saturday. Behind that front, it's sharply cooler with highs only in the low 50s come Easter Sunday, but it does look to be mostly dry, albeit chilly and brisk, for any Easter egg hunts or holiday plans. Our next round of wet weather arrives later Monday into early Tuesday. High pressure will return for the middle of next week leading to dry and sunny times.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Skies should start out mainly clear tonight thanks to high pressure centered along the North Carolina coast. That high will move slowly southeastward offshore tonight allowing a cold front draped from the Great Lakes down into the Midwest to move a little closer. This in turn will send some increasing cloud cover our way later tonight, although the night otherwise should remain mostly dry. The one exception might be a few spots well north and west of the Lehigh Valley where a late night shower can't entirely be ruled out. Look for low temperatures to run milder again, only dropping to either side of 50 degrees.
SATURDAY
The cold front we are tracking from the Great Lakes down into the Midwest will move into our region later Saturday, bringing mostly cloudy skies, as well as some scattered rain showers, with perhaps even a t-storm or some small hail as the leading edge of some sharply cooler air arrives. While a shower or two is possible in the morning through early afternoon Saturday, the best chance for rain and maybe even that t-storm will be late in the afternoon into the early evening. No severe weather is anticipated at this time. Saturday will also be our last mild day for a while, with highs similar to Friday and in the mid to upper 60s.
EASTER SUNDAY
Behind Saturday’s cold front , our Easter expectations are for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, but a cooler day as well with highs back in the lower 50s, about 30 degrees colder than Wednesday and Thursday. There will also be a cool northwest breeze between 12 and 25 miles-per-hour that will make it feel much cooler than it already is. At least right now, the day does look to be mostly dry despite the sharp cool down, although a few conversational flurries or sprinkles aren’t entirely out of the realms of possibilities, mainly from the morning through midday.
FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK
Cool air will remain king early next week, with highs only in the low 50s Monday and Tuesday with brisk breezes and the chance for some rain. That rain chance is due to a potential spring Nor’easter which might actually bring some wet snow to higher elevations of central/western Pennsylvania (maybe some of the Poconos too) into Upstate New York and northern New England. Monday likely starts dry with increasing clouds throughout the day, then rain arrives later in the afternoon into the evening. Steadiest rains right now look to be Monday night before it tapers back to light rain or showers Tuesday morning as a coastal low lifts its way northward towards New England. Clouds should then break for some sunshine as we progress through Tuesday, but a few showers wrapping around the low pressure system, now up across northern New England, will remain possible even into Tuesday afternoon. High pressure will return for Wednesday leading to dry weather and more in the way of sunshine with lighter winds and slightly warmer high temperatures in the upper 50s.
