Looking back on the first half of May, we started off with two 80-degree days in the first few days. After that, we held steady with highs in the 50s and 60s, even overnight lows in the chilly 30s! Finally, warmer more May-like days are in store over the next few with a warming trend by midweek where temperatures will get close to 80 - talk about a turnaround! Also, the next few days remain mainly dry and pleasant with a good deal of sunshine outside of a pop-up shower or two each afternoon. And the showers will be scattered and short-lived, so it won’t rain everywhere and even in spots where it does, any rain won’t last all day. The largely quiet pattern remains in place next week, with no chances of steady rain, as much as we increasingly could use some.
THIS WEEKEND
A large dome of surface high pressure originating across the Great Lakes will slowly build eastward through the weekend keeping our weather relatively calm with a continued decent amount of sunshine. The one catch however is that some weak upper-level ripples of energy will track from west to east through the region through the period leading to slight chances for a pop-up afternoon and early evening shower or even a stray thunderstorm. Most of the time over the next several days will remain dry with the mornings featuring hardly a cloud in sight, then clouds bubbling up during the afternoons courtesy of the daytime heating. Like the past few days, highs will reach the middle and low 70s, with overnight lows inching up as well into the upper 40s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
High pressure over the Northeast will slide off the coast, but still largely control our weather through the first half of next week. Temperatures will slowly warm on the back side of that high by midweek, especially when winds turn from the southwest. That high will largely keep the best rain chances to our south and west, but a spotty shower or perhaps a thunderstorm may sneak in. Like the weekend, most of the time looks dry with low 70s expected on Monday, mid 70s by Tuesday, and perhaps some upper 70s starting Wednesday.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Thursday looks quite warm and perhaps Friday too, although we’ll have to watch for a back door front to sneak down from New England late in the week, cooling us off significantly if it makes it this far south. The partly sunny and mostly dry weather persists, with the best rain chances well off to our west and south but perhaps a stray shower or storm here locally.
