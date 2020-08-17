TUESDAY: More comfortable with sunshine mixing with some clouds and a stray afternoon shower. High: 82
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and comfortable with a shower in spots, mainly south and east. Low: 60
Sunny skies Monday morning clouded up a just a bit by afternoon as a cold front approached from the west. The southerly flow out ahead of this front caused the dew points to hover in the slightly more humid mid 60s this afternoon. These higher dew points combined with temperatures in the low 80s will provide some fuel to fire up a few scattered showers and thunderstorms through this evening, a few of which may contain some gusty winds, but not everyone will get wet. By Tuesday morning, that front will have moved on as we await a second and weaker cold front moving in from the west. While this second front may touch off a shower, especially east of the Lehigh Valley, any shower will be spotty and most locations will remain dry. By Tuesday night into Wednesday, a disturbance over the Virginias is expected to lift northeastward along our cold front along the coast but probably stops short of impacting most of our area. While this should result in more cloud coverage Wednesday, especially in the morning and to the south, it appears as though the rain chances stay mostly south and east of the Interstate 95 corridor and closer to the shore. From there on out, high pressure will be the dominant player in our weather pattern keeping us dry with a decent amount of sunshine and comfortably warm conditions through Friday.
TONIGHT
Expect some starry skies mixed with some patchy clouds overnight, with an evening shower or gusty thunderstorm in spots as our cold front slides through. Storm coverage will be scattered, so not everyone will get wet. Expect lows closer to 60 degrees, close to average for the middle of August. And after a somewhat sticky evening, humidity levels will gradually lower overnight.
TUESDAY
Expect a good deal of sunshine on Tuesday to mix with some clouds and perhaps a spotty shower, even though most of the area and most of the day stays dry. The best chance for a quick shower would be the farther east you travel, but should again be the exception and not the rule. The rule for highs will be low 80s, seasonably warm for this time of year with more comfortable humidity levels as an added bonus. A shower is possible Tuesday night as well, especially towards the Interstate 95 corridor while most of us remain dry.
WEDNESDAY
There will be extra clouds around on Wednesday, especially the first half of the day and especially south of the Lehigh Valley, where the best chance of a shower will lie. Most of the day remains dry, with highs in the low 80s, although more clouds could keep temperatures closer to 80 degrees towards the Delaware Valley.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure builds in to wrap up the week and helps to provide a mix of sunshine and clouds and mainly dry weather. Thursday may end up the nicer of the two days with high pressure overhead, and Friday may have a few extra clouds and a bit more humidity as high pressure slowly slides off the coast. Shower and thunderstorm chances creep up just a bit over the weekend along with temperatures and humidity levels.