MONDAY: AM shower or t-storm then warmer and a bit humid with intervals of clouds and sun. High: 84
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Watching for possible storms very late to the south and west. Low: 60
TUESDAY: Shower or gusty storm possible early, especially south; otherwise partly sunny. High: 82, Low: 62
The new week ahead is looking seasonably warm in terms of temperatures, with highs in the low to mid 80s through much of the week. We will need to watch late Monday night into Tuesday morning for a potential small-scale feature that could bring a period of heavy showers and thunderstorms; otherwise, a front will be perched to our south and west much of the week, with the occasional chance for a shower or thunderstorm from time to time closer to that front as disturbances ripple along it. It certainly won't rain all day every day, and it's a more dry than wet week overall. By late Thursday into Friday, that frontal boundary to our south and west will finally start to make an eastward push through the region and that will lead to an uptick in the chance for some showers and thunderstorms.
MONDAY
Our cold front from Sunday night will be moving to our south and east by Monday morning. A shower or thunderstorm may linger first thing Monday morning for areas; otherwise, much of Monday looks dry with times where clouds dominate and other times where there’s more in the way of sunshine. Humidity will remain high for the first half of Monday, but later in the day, look for the humidity to drop to more comfortable levels as drier air pushes in on northwesterly wind flow in the wake of our cold front. Afternoon high temperatures Monday are expected to get a bit warmer reaching the mid 80s.
MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY
Look for skies to start out mostly clear or partly cloudy Monday night, then eventually late at night it clouds up. We’ll need to watch closely very late at night a small-scale but potent feature racing southeastward from the Great Lakes down across western Pennsylvania and eventually moving into parts of Maryland and Virginia. Model guidance has been showing this feature for the last several days but has differed greatly on its exact placement. This will be a key player with regards to any impacts we might see in our area. For now, we’ll play it up as a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm well after midnight Monday night into midday Tuesday. If our small-scale feature tracks further east, our weather could end up being much more unsettled with heavy rain and gusty winds. On the other hand, this storm system may track far enough away to our south and west that we don’t see anything but some increasing clouds. We likely won’t have a better idea of how this will all pan out until Monday evening, so definitely pay close attention to the forecast over the next 24 hours. Whatever happens with that small-scale storm system, we anticipate clouds to break for a fair amount of sunshine by Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures reaching the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
The setup for the rest of the work week is for Canadian high pressure to be perched up to our northeast, and for heat and humidity to really build off to our south and west. In between, we'll have a front set up just to our west separating the comfier air on our side of the front with the hot and humid stuff on the other side. That front will likely be the tracks for occasional rounds of showers and thunderstorms to slide along, but expect much of this activity to remain away from the region to our west for Wednesday and much of Thursday. Partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected for Wednesday and Thursday with afternoon high temperatures reaching the mid 80s. Humidity will likely start to rise a bit Thursday, and by Thursday night, we expect that frontal boundary to our west to finally start to make a little headway further east bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. The front may linger across the region into Friday keeping scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, at least through the first part of the day, with mostly cloudy skies otherwise and afternoon high temperatures remaining seasonably warm in the mid 80s with high humidity.
TRACK THE WEATHER: