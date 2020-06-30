TODAY: Times of clouds and sunshine with a spotty shower or thunderstorm around in the afternoon. High: 84
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with an evening shower or thunderstorm, especially north and east. Low: 62
WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sunshine with a few showers and thunderstorms around; moderately humid. High: 82 Low: 64
A weak cut-off low spinning over New England will take jabs at the area this week as it pinwheels pieces of energy our way. This may result in a few showers and thunderstorms popping up during the afternoon and evening hours today, especially the farther north and east you go. By Wednesday, the cut-off low will work its way south into southern New England, promoting an even better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. With that said, even on Wednesday, these showers and thunderstorms won't hit everyone's backyard, with areas north and east still standing the better chance at seeing one. As both our chance for rain and our dew points gradually increase through midweek, our amount of sunlight and temperatures will be going in the opposite direction. By Thursday, the cut-off low and the trough it created along the East Coast will break down enough to allow high pressure to begin to take charge once again for the remainder of the workweek. This will lead to a couple of mainly dry, sunnier, and increasingly warmer days with little or no rain as we head into the July 4th holiday weekend.
TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY
The cut-off low will slowly drift southward into Southern New England by Wednesday, resulting in our threat of rain gradually increasing each day through Wednesday. By Thursday, the low will have weakened enough that threat of a shower or thunderstorm will begin trending downward again on what will be the driest and, in all likelihood, the sunniest day of the bunch. This cut-off low will hold the oppressive heat and humidity at bay for a few days, but held at bay and non-existent are two different things. Dew points during the three day period will land in the lower half of the 60s, while temperatures are reaching into the seasonably warm low and middle 80s.
FRIDAY
After a string of unsettled days, Friday looks mainly dry at this point with plenty of sunshine and highs around 90°. There's no doubt it'll be hot, but dew points still remain fairly tolerable as they sit in the lower and middle 60s. A weak cold front will try to drop in from the north late in the day or at night, perhaps triggering an isolated shower or t-storm, more likely the farther north you travel.
FOURTH OF JULY
That cold front will likely be somewhere nearby on Saturday to kick off the holiday weekend, but exactly where it is is still undetermined and plays a big role in determining our weekend weather. If it's far enough to our north, we're warm and mainly dry. If it's overhead, we'll have a higher chance of a shower or thunderstorm. And if it's just to our south, there will still be a shower or thunderstorm chance, but it will be lower and temperatures also noticeably cooler. Stay tuned but as of right now, most of the holiday weekend looks mostly dry.