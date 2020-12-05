If you're outside after 10 p.m. this week, don't be surprised if you see meteor shoot across the sky.
They'll be infrequent this week, but more of them will start showing up in the night sky as we near the peak of the shower at 2 a.m. on Monday, December 14.
If you head out at 2 a.m. on Monday, you have the potential to see a "shooting star" about every minute or two, as long as it's pretty dark where you live and as long as the weather cooperates.
The meteor shower begins around 10 p.m., but just be prepared to wait longer to see a meteor if you head out earlier in the night. More and more meteors will appear each hour leading up to 2 a.m.
When you go out, don't look at bright lights like your cell phone and don't use a flashlight, says Marty McGuire, a Lehigh Valley NASA Ambassador. He recommends adjusting your eyesight to the dark for 30 minutes. This will make it easier for you to see shooting stars.
Marty says lie down to watch for meteors. That way, you'll see the entire sky, because the meteors will fly across the sky. He and his son like using their camping cots, so they have a clear view.
If you lie down, have your feet facing southeast. This will point you toward a group of stars known as Gemini, "the twins".
They get that name because they're visualized as two twins.
The meteors will originate at Gemini, and that's the whole reason this is called the Geminid Meteor Shower. Meteor showers are named after the constellation where they appear.
We're getting the meteor shower because of comet dust.
As comets move through space, they leave behind a trail of ice, rock, gas, and dust.
Each December, the Earth moves through this dust past, and the dust particles, about the size of grains of sand, fall down to Earth.
When the comet dust hits air way up in our sky, it energizes the air there. After a while, the air there can't handle the extra energy, so it gives it off the energy as a glow of light.
This glow of light is why you see a "shooting star." There's nothing on fire.
Comet rock dust is not combustible, so it can't burn up as it fall through the air. Instead, the tiny rock specks keep breaking apart they run into more and more air.
Dust from an extinct comet is responsible for the meteor shower on December 13. According to NASA, this means the comet no longer has any ice.
The Geminid meteor is one of the best one of the year because the meteors appear so frequently and because they're often pretty bright.
But, the big question is will our weather be good for seeing shooting stars? Our 69 News Meteorologists say it's a cloudy and rainy Sunday, but the skies will start clearing Sunday night. It's too early to tell if they'll clear in time. Stay updated with their latest forecast.
Even if the weather doesn't work out for the night of the peak, there's always something to see in the night sky. Marty's Facebook and Twitter have frequent updates about what's visible in the Lehigh Valley.