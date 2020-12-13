If you've been outside after 10 p.m. this week, have you seen a meteor in the eastern part of the sky?
There has been some shooting stars this week in the night sky, but they have been infrequent. Tonight, they'll be pretty frequent, but that's later in the night.
The meteor shower peaks at 2 a.m., which is when you'd have the potential to see a "shooting star" every few minutes if it's dark where you live. However, clouds start coming into our skies after 1 a.m., so it's better to go out earlier in the night.
The meteor shower begins around 10 p.m. in the east sky, but just be prepared to wait longer to see a meteor earlier in the night. More and more meteors will appear each hour leading up to 2 a.m.
For us, the best time to go out will be between 11-1 a.m. The later you go out, the better, but it's a race to see the shower before we turn cloudy. We'll update this current cloud, radar, and temperature map every hour so you can track the clouds.
When you go out, don't look at bright lights like your cell phone and don't use a flashlight, says Marty McGuire, a Lehigh Valley NASA Ambassador. He recommends adjusting your eyesight to the dark for 30 minutes. This will make it easier for you to see shooting stars.
Marty says lie down to watch for meteors. That way, you'll see the entire sky, because the meteors will fly across the sky. He and his son like using their camping cots, so they have a clear view.
If you lie down, have your feet facing southeast. This will point you toward a group of stars known as Gemini, "the twins".
They get that name because they're visualized as two twins.
The meteors will originate at Gemini, and that's the whole reason this is called the Geminid Meteor Shower. Meteor showers are named after the constellation where they appear.
We're getting the meteor shower because of comet dust.
As comets move through space, they leave behind a trail of ice, rock, gas, and dust.
Each December, the Earth moves through this dust past, and the dust particles, about the size of grains of sand, fall down to Earth.
When the comet dust hits air way up in our sky, it energizes the air there. After a while, the air there can't handle the extra energy, so it gives off the energy as a glow of light.
This glow of light is why you see a "shooting star." There's nothing on fire.
Comet rock dust is not combustible, so it can't burn up as it fall through the air. Instead, the tiny rock specks keep breaking apart as they run into more and more air.
Dust from an extinct comet is responsible for the meteor shower happening Sunday night. According to NASA, this means the comet no longer has any ice.
The Geminid meteor is one of the best one of the year because the meteors appear so frequently and because they're often pretty bright.
Even though the meteor shower peaks tonight, throw an eye to the sky if you're out after 10 p.m. and you see clear skies because you may see a shooting star. They will still be happening for the next week sporadically each night after 10 p.m.
If you don't catch this meteor shower, there's always something to see in the night sky. Marty's Facebook and Twitter have frequent updates about what's visible in the Lehigh Valley.