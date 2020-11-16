“You hear people talking about it and making wishes over 'shooting stars', but have you ever really seen one?” asks Lehigh Valley NASA Ambassador Marty McGuire.
He says you can see the annual November meteor shower Tuesday night, and you have great conditions to see it.
According to the 69 News Weather Team, the skies will be clear when the meteor shower peaks, and there will not be any moonlight.
Clear, dark skies are perfect viewing conditions, and if it's pretty dark where you live, you have the potential to see a "shooting star" about every five minutes between 3 and 6 a.m.
If you get up early to see the meteor shower, Marty recommends adjusting your eyesight to the dark for 30 minutes. He says don't look at bright lights like your cell phone and don't use a flashlight.
Marty also recommends that you lie down to watch for meteors. This way, you'll see the entire sky. He and his son like using their camping cots.
When you lie down, have your feet facing east: the part of your sky where the sun rises. This will give you a clear view of the group of stars known as Leo.
Leo "the lion" will be to the right of the big dipper.
The meteors will originate at Leo, and that's the whole reason this is called the Leonid Meteor Shower. Meteor showers are named after the constellation where they appear.
While the meteors will appear in the east, they'll fly across the sky.
We're getting the meteor shower because of comet dust.
As comets move through space, they leave behind a trail of ice, rock, gas, and dust.
Each November, the Earth moves through this dust past, and the dust particles, about the size of grains of sand, fall down to Earth.
When the comet dust hits air way up in our sky, it energizes the air there. After a while, the air there can't handle the extra energy, so it gives it off the energy as a glow of light.
This glow of light is why you see a "shooting star." There's nothing on fire.
Comet rock dust is not combustible, so it can't burn up as it fall through the air. Instead, the tiny rock specks keep breaking apart they run into more and more air.
Dust from the Temple-Tuttle Comet is responsible for Tuesday's night's meteor shower.
While the prime viewing for Tuesday night's meteor shower is 3-6 a.m. (Wednesday morning), head out around 4 or 5 a.m. if you can. The skies start getting bright by 6 a.m., and you want the skies as dark as they can be.
While the meteor shower starts around midnight, the flashes of light will be infrequent at first. They'll gradually increase each hour until you get to see about 10 to 15 an hour beginning around 3 a.m.
Moravian College Professor Gary Becker discusses the meteor shower in greater detail.
If you want to learn more about what you can see in the night sky with your own eyes throughout the year, follow Marty's Facebook and Twitter.