Ida may be gone, but it left a large path of significant damage after 4 to as much as 10 inches of rain led to widespread flooding for many, and a few strong tornadoes for some. While Thursday's sunny and pleasant weather helped with those that had to clean up after Ida, some rivers and creeks remain either high or in flood stage as they soak up and absorb the runoff from the impressive rains. The dry weather will continue through the start of the holiday weekend, giving those rivers a chance to slowly recede, and no additional rain is expected to spark any renewed flooding concerns one the current floodwaters are gone. In fact, we have some quintessential early September weather to soak up over the next few days. Friday and Saturday look comfortably mild and abundantly sunny, with the nights featuring clear, cool, and crisp weather. A weak disturbance or two could spark a passing shower or thunderstorm later Saturday night or Sunday. However, most of the upcoming holiday weekend looks dry and fairly nice, as we hope to make amends for less than stellar Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekend weather.
TONIGHT
The Delaware River should crest this evening after moderate flooding, with all other rivers slowly receding through Friday. Weather-wise, expect a mainly clear and comfy night as winds diminish and lows drop into the low 50s, providing a bit of a fall-ish feel.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
A pair of mostly sunny, dry, and pleasant days will be our reward for making it through Ida. Highs will be in the mid 70s, a bit of a hint of fall, with cool and comfy overnight lows in the 50s. Winds won't be as brisk as they were on Thursday either. Enjoy the nice start to the Labor Day holiday weekend! Clouds may increase Saturday night with a shower possible towards sunrise Sunday.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
The rest of the holiday weekend looks partly sunny and mainly dry, but a passing shower or thunderstorm is possible anytime Sunday as a weak disturbance slides by. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s, a hair below average for early September. While Hurricane Larry is forecast to become a major hurricane way out in the Atlantic, it should stay over the open ocean waters and will (hopefully) not be a concern for the United States, except for some eventual East Coast big waves.
