After a day of challenging record high temperatures, a few fronts will pass through the area for the middle and end of the week. This will lead to a slow downward trend in temperatures getting back to near normal but a slight uptick for the chance of showers and storms. There is a low risk for severe weather Wednesday and Thursday with the main threat being strong damaging wind gusts. High pressure will build back into the region by Friday bringing back more sunshine, comfortable conditions and more sunshine. The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season will officially begin June 1st and last through November 30th. Across the Atlantic Basin, the remnants of Hurricane Agatha will move into the southern Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is tagging low odds over the next two days for any tropical development and high odds over the next five days. This means a tropical depression or tropical storm could develop in the Gulf of Mexico, mainly bringing some heavy rain to Florida.
TUESDAY NIGHT
After a sizzling day, temperatures will fall down through the 80s, 70s and eventually 60s tonight under partly cloudy skies. There is a low chance for s stray shower, but most backyards will remain dry.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
In the wake of the aforementioned backdoor cold front, highs are expected to drop back into the lower 80s on Wednesday; however, dew points look to remain well into the 60s, so it will still be a humid day. While a good chunk of Wednesday looks dry, a cold front encroaching on the region from the north and west late in the day may spark a shower or thunderstorm with the best odds for that to happen the further north and west one goes from the Lehigh Valley. Our cold front may linger close enough to our south and east for Thursday allowing a wave of low pressure to slide northeastward along the boundary as the day progresses. This will keep a shower or thunderstorm around for Thursday, especially during the PM hours, with partly sunny skies expected otherwise and high temperatures continuing to drop into the low 80s, although still sticky humidity values.
FRIDAY
Friday continues to carry a bit of uncertainty as forecast model guidance has been back and forth on whether or not a front clears the region and whether or not a wave of low pressure along this front remains close by. We’ll lean towards the optimistic outcome right now and say morning clouds and perhaps a stray shower will break for some afternoon sunshine, but bear in mind this part of the forecast may very well change. Assuming our front and low pressure system do clear the area, we should see humidity values dropping back to more pleasant levels as afternoon high temperatures drop back to more seasonable levels in the upper 70s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: