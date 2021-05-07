As we carry on through the month of May, we'll see unseasonably cool temperatures for the next few days with additional opportunities for rain. We are tracking some rain showers that will eventually work their way into our area slowly but surely from the west later this evening and continue through the nighttime hours. On Saturday, scattered showers are possible anytime during the day, with the greatest chance likely being during the afternoon. The key word however is scattered as an all-day rain is not expected. For Mother’s Day Sunday, the morning looks dry with the wettest part of the day likely from late afternoon through the overnight hours. And then on Monday, the highest rain chances flip to the morning hours before we’ll try to string together back-to-back dry days through the middle of next week. All the while, temperatures will remain cooler than average for early May.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A weak disturbance will pivot from the Great Lakes and on through Pennsylvania and New Jersey later tonight. Plenty of clouds can be expected for tonight as scattered showers gradually overspread our area from west to east, eventually becoming a steadier rain or some drizzle overnight. It will be a narrow band of rain that will be slow to move east, so areas farther east into New Jersey stand the chance of remaining dry for a while even into our nighttime hours. Also, don’t entirely rule out a downpour or two and a rumble of thunder, especially the further west one travels getting closer to the Interstate 81 corridor.
SATURDAY
Our Friday disturbance will linger across the Northeast to start the weekend, close enough to keep a good deal of clouds around along with some scattered showers, although there will be some drier intervals. The driest part of the day will likely be in the morning first thing, then the radar will fill in a bit again during the afternoon with more coverage of showers, and perhaps even some downpours. Don’t even count out seeing some small hail with those downpours. It will be a mostly cloudy and another cool day as well, with highs perhaps stuck in the mid 50s, the coolest day of the forecast, with a northwest breeze adding an extra chill. Early on Saturday evening, a stray shower may linger, but expect our pesky disturbance going back to Friday to finally exit stage right out to sea taking the rain with it. Skies should gradually clear overnight Saturday, and lows will drop back to some chilly levels in the upper 30s.
MOTHER’S DAY
While mom of course deserves the nicest day of the forecast, she hasn’t been getting it in recent years. This year, we’ll try again, and at least Sunday morning looks dry with some sunshine, but the clouds will filter in by midday and afternoon, with some rain likely developing from west to east later in the afternoon. It will remain cool, but at least the rain may be delayed until the second half of the day, with highs around 60 degrees. Sunday night looks wet with some occasional rain.
FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK
Some showers look to linger into Monday morning, with clouds breaking for some sunshine by Monday afternoon. Tuesday looks mainly dry, although it will be a bit windy, and an upper level disturbance diving in from the north and west later in the afternoon may spark a stray shower, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. High pressure should move overhead for Wednesday leading to mostly sunny skies and lighter winds. Cool temperatures will persist through this period, with highs consistently in the low to mid 60s, cooler than our average high for this time of year, which should be in the low 70s.
