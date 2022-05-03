May is off to a comfy start, at least temperature-wise. Tuesday looks fine with clouds and limited sunshine with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.
Another disturbance should arrive Tuesday night, this one a little wetter, lasting into Wednesday. Then we'll wrap up the week with yet another chance for some May showers Friday into Saturday. Tucked in between will be some drier intervals as well.
All the while, temperatures likely remain in the 60s much of the time, not as cold as last week but still a bit below average much of the time, as our average high for early May should be nearing 70 degrees.
However, we're done with any freezing temperatures at night, as lows this week will generally remain around 45 to 50 degrees each night. There looks to be a brief cool down with afternoon highs in the 50s this weekend, but nights should remain in the 40s.
TUESDAY
Tuesday looks to be one of the drier days this week, the other being Thursday, with clouds and limited sunshine thanks to high pressure that will hang on for a short time. Expect seasonably mild highs in the upper 60s, perhaps hitting 70 degrees with enough sunshine.
Clouds will increase later Tuesday, but rain chances look to hold off until the overnight hours into Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY
While Tuesday and Thursday are the best bets for dry weather this week, Wednesday is one of our best bets for some rain. While not a major storm, Wednesday's disturbance looks a little juicier than the one we wrapped up the weekend with.
Expect plenty of clouds and some occasional rain showers. Rainfall amounts look a little higher but still manageable, with a quarter to a half inch of rain currently expected.
Highs Wednesday are still expected to reach the mid 60s despite the clouds and wetter weather as a downsloping westerly wind and a brief warm sector in advance of a cold front may help to offset much cooler conditions.
THURSDAY
Just like on Tuesday, high pressure will briefly take back control of our weather for Thursday leading to dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures should be quite pleasant and seasonable for this time of the year in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
FRIDAY
The parade of disturbances impacting the region continues Friday, although this one has a bit more uncertainty surrounding it’s track, especially as we head into Mother’s Day weekend. There seems to be a little more agreement amongst forecast guidance as of late that an area of low pressure will move from the Midwest into northern Virginia bringing a decent swath of showers or even some steady rain our way for Friday. The further south one travels, closer to the low track, the better your odds would be to see heavier and steadier rain.
Of course this is still a ways out and much can change, so we’ll keep close tabs on the projected track of this storm system which will have big implications on just how much rain falls across the region.
Bottom line, Friday certainly looks rather cloudy regardless of how much rain fall, with high temperatures topping out in the low 60s.