TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain moving back in later with some sleet and freezing rain for a while, especially farther north. Low: 33
THURSDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain; ice still possible in the higher elevations in the morning. High: 47
THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain, heavy at times with some poor drainage flooding possible. Low: 45
When it comes to weather, everything is relative. Relative to an average early February day, Wednesday was not all that bad, with daytime temperatures steady around 40 degrees for most of the day. Keep in mind our average early February high is in the upper 30s. But relative to the past few days when highs soared past 60 degrees, it was certainly much cooler. It was also a mainly cloudy day as well, with a leftover shower or some patchy drizzle early giving way to a mostly dry day otherwise. There’s very little dry about our forecast for the rest of the week however, as several rounds of rain are expected between now and Friday. And while most of what falls for the rest of the week will be rain given the lack of any deep cold air, things could be just cold enough for a little freezing rain tonight into early Thursday and for some snow at the tail end of this unsettled stretch on Friday. In both cases, areas north of Interstate 78 through the higher elevations are favored for any winter weather. The start of the weekend will bring both an entirely dry day and some appreciable sunshine for Saturday, but sunny skies may be at a premium right through next week as the pattern stays rather cloudy, rather unsettled, and not all that cold for mid-winter.
TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY
While the evening may start mainly dry with just a few sprinkles or some drizzle, expect some steadier rain to redevelop overnight. As temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s, there will be some pockets of sleet and freezing rain at the onset, especially along and north of the Interstate 78 corridor and especially in the higher elevations from Schuylkill County through the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. Farther south, it’s plain rain overnight with temperatures above freezing not to mention a warm ground to begin with. Then on Thursday, temperatures will warm well into the 40s and therefore scour out any pockets of early morning ice that still may linger from Scranton to Stroudsburg to Sussex. While it won’t be a soaking rain over the next 24 hours, expect periods of rain and drizzle to keep things wet and unsettled, with around 0.50” of rain on average through Thursday evening. Then there’s the freezing rain potential farther north. Some light ice accumulations are possible, especially along the Interstate 80 corridor, with anywhere from a few hundredths to at most 0.20” in the highest elevations of northwestern New Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania.
THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY
This will likely be the wettest stretch of the week, especially overnight Thursday into part of Friday as some heavier rain lifts up the coast and overspreads the area. This batch could deliver a solid 0.50” to 1.00” of rain on average with some locally higher amounts, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley and even more so along and southeast of the Interstate 95 corridor. A few heavy downpours are likely during this time with some poor drainage flooding possible where those heavy downpours persist. Temperatures will remain in the 40s Thursday night and may also spike to 50 degrees or a bit better for some as the main slug of rain moves through, but any surge of warmth will be short lived as temperatures likely fall on Friday as a cold front moves through, the steadier rain is swept away, and temperatures start to fall. In fact, rain may end as a little snow for some on Friday, most likely in the higher elevations north and west, as brisk northwest winds start to deliver some more seasonably chilly air.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday looks to be a rare dry day in this pattern and a rare seasonably cold day as well with highs in the upper 30s under partly sunny skies. A weak disturbance Saturday night could produce a few snow showers, but this system looks less impressive than it did a few days ago and should have no sensible impact on our weather. A mostly cloudy but mostly dry Sunday will follow with highs around 40 degrees and perhaps a lingering snow shower.