After waking up to a few gusty showers and rumbles of thunder Saturday morning, the day turned quite sunny by the afternoon with high temperatures soaring into the 70s along with a stiff but warm southwesterly breeze. That provided a bit of a false sense of hope however as the atmosphere turned rather unstable due to the warm air and sunshine, and a vigorous cold front coming in from the west clashing with that air mass produced an intense line of thunderstorms that swept across portions of the Lehigh Valley, but especially south and east through the Delaware Valley and southern New Jersey. There were numerous reports of damaging wind gusts along with tree damage, and several tornado warnings were issued in these southern areas as well. The good news now tonight is that the front has cleared our area and the strong storms and severe threat has exited the region as well. Skies will eventually turn fair, but strong northwesterly breezes will remain. Sunday will be the drier and brighter weekend day with plenty of sun from start to finish, but it will be sharply cooler than Saturday by some 20 or more degrees, with a brisk breeze making it feel a bit cooler still. The warmth quickly springs back for most of next week with 60s and 70s the norm, and a few April showers from time to time but no washouts.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
The severe threat has come to an end this evening as a cold front has swept on through taking a line of intense storms out to sea. Some showers still linger in the wake of the front early on tonight, but eventually we should all be dry with skies turning out partly cloudy. Some much cooler and drier air will build in dropping low temperatures back into the mid 30s with wind chills down into the 20s. Even in the wake of our cold front, winds may still gust to 40 or 50mph, especially over higher elevations, possibly leading to some tree limb damage or power outage issues, and hence the National Weather Service is keeping a Wind Advisory going for much of the region through late tonight.
SUNDAY
While as much as 20+ degrees cooler than Saturday, Sunday will still be the better but certainly not the warmer of the two weekend days in that it should be mostly sunny and an entirely dry day from start to finish. Highs will only be around 50 degrees, seasonably cool for early spring but sharply cooler compared to Saturday. Plus we won't be able to entirely shake those brisk breezes either, although it won't be nearly as windy as Saturday will be. Expect northwest winds around 10-20mph and gusty at times early, then winds gradually diminish late. It's a one-day shot of cool, as warmer air returns for most of the week ahead.
MONDAY
The majority of the upcoming work and school week looks increasingly mild as some 60-something-degree temperatures return starting Monday, and stick around through Thursday. Monday is our best bet for an entirely dry day, with partly sunny skies and highs into the mid to upper 60s, with a southwest breeze around 10-20mph helping to redeliver the warmer air.
MID TO LATE NEXT WEEK
Another strong Midwest storm will be bound for the Great Lakes by the middle of the week into Thursday, keeping us once again on the warm and windy side of things. As a result, highs likely approach or exceed 70 degrees again Tuesday and Wednesday, with a shower or two possible Tuesday morning and a better chance of a few showers or a thunderstorm or two Wednesday, Wednesday night, and early Thursday. No washouts are expected, as we'll likely see at least some sunshine each day, even with the chance for some midweek raindrops. Thursday's high temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, but some much cooler and more seasonable air will likely return for the very end of the week.
