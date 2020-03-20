Today was the first day of spring, and while clouds, fog, and showers hung on through the morning for some of us delaying some spring-like warmth, others broke out into a little sunshine. And a little sun went a long way, as an almost summery feel to the start of spring delivered near 80-degree warmth to some areas along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor. For those areas farther northwest that started out damp and dreary, skies eventually brightened and the surge of warmth was delayed but not denied, but tempered some due to the cloudier and wetter start. Afternoon highs soared into the 70s for most spots south of Interstate 78, with 60s farther north into the higher elevations. A cold front will sweep through this evening, producing a few more showers and even a thunderstorm out ahead of it for some, and ushering in some much cooler air behind it for the weekend for all of us. Chilly high pressure over eastern Canada will control our weekend weather, delivering lots of sunshine and a good-looking weekend weather-wise, but not necessarily a good feeling one compared to today with high temperatures as much as 20 to 30 degrees cooler. Then by later Sunday night and Monday, a late season coastal low will deliver a cold rain and even some spring snow to start next week.
TONIGHT
Our aforementioned cold front will be making its way offshore later this evening and sweeping the clouds and rain out to sea. An early evening shower or t-storm will remain possible, but otherwise we can expect much of the night to be dry with the exception of far southern New Jersey and parts of Delaware where a few pesky showers may linger closer to the front. Skies will be cloudy for a while, but expect those clouds to partially break up, more so in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday as our front moves further offshore and drier air really starts to take hold. Overnight lows will settle back to around 40 degrees, but it will feel like it's colder thanks to a brisk north to northwest breeze.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of spring should be an entirely dry one, but compared to Friday's spring and even summer-like surge, it will turn sharply cooler in the wake of our front. Saturday may start with some pesky remaining clouds from Friday's cold front, but any clouds should clear by mid to late morning giving way to ample sunshine for the rest of the day. We'll get a temperature reality check, with highs back down closer to 50 degrees and closer to average for the first week of spring. While some brisk breezes may linger early Saturday, winds should gradually diminish the rest of the weekend, which with clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the mid 20s Saturday night. Then Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with just some late-day high clouds increasing, but with highs will only reaching the upper 40s. So it's a good-looking weekend weather-wise as cold Canadian high pressure to our north is our main weather maker, but it won't feel quite as good as it looks.
SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY
After a sunny and cool weekend, things take a turn for the unsettled again early next week, as our next storm develops and heads our way for late Sunday night into most of Monday. Our Canadian high pressure will be sliding off the east coast of Canada, while low pressure develops along the Mid-Atlantic coast. It's late in the season, a season that brought hardly any snow, but it can still snow late in March, although things have to come together just right this time of year for widespread accumulating snow. That being said, some snow or a wintry mix will develop late Sunday night into Monday morning before changing to rain for much of the area. North of the Lehigh Valley into the higher elevations of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, things may remain mostly snow, with accumulations looking most likely, as much as 2-4" of snow with locally higher amounts. A coating to 2" of snow is possible farther south through the Interstate 78 corridor including the Lehigh Valley and most of North Jersey and all the way down to the mainline Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-76/I-276).
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Temperatures return to seasonable levels by the middle of next week, with Tuesday providing a lull in between storms and a nice day with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s. Another low pressure zipping along in the fast flow will provide another round of wet weather, but this time without the snow, on Wednesday with highs in the low 50s.