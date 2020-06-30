A weak cut-off low spinning over New England will take jabs at the area this week as it pinwheels pieces of energy our way. This may result in a few showers and thunderstorms popping up during the afternoon and evening hours today, especially the farther north and east you go. By Wednesday, the cut-off low will work its way south into southern New England, promoting an even better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. With that said, even on Wednesday, these showers and thunderstorms won't hit everyone's backyard, with areas north and east still standing the better chance at seeing one. As both our chance for rain and our dew points gradually increase through midweek, our amount of sunlight and temperatures will be going in the opposite direction. By Thursday, the cut-off low and the trough it created along the East Coast will break down and merge with an offshore low allowing high pressure to begin to take charge once again for the remainder of the workweek. This will lead to a mainly dry, sunnier, and warmer day. Friday will be just as warm and equally as sunny at first, but a short wave and weak cold front will join forces by day's end to push more clouds, a few showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm into the area from the north. By Saturday, that cold front should be to our south, bringing less hot but still humid weather for the start of the weekend with a shower or thunderstorm still possible, although the day looks mostly dry.
TONIGHT
The cut-off low rotating over New England cycled in some spotty showers and thunderstorms during the day on Tuesday. Those will continue through this evening but die-off overnight, at which point we'll be left with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be comparable to last night and still fairly comfortable as we dip into the low 60s.
WEDNESDAY
The cut-off low will slowly drift southward into Southern New England by Wednesday, resulting in a better opportunity for more widespread showers and thunderstorms across the area. While the showers and thunderstorms could occur at any time throughout the day on Wednesday, most will happen from midday on. Cloudier skies will lead to cooler temps, but highs will still end up in the seasonable low and middle 80s with the humidity a little bit more noticeable, particularly in the afternoon and evening.
THURSDAY
The cut-off low will weaken and be absorbed by a low passing by well offshore on Thursday, leading to an almost entirely dry, sunnier, warmer, but slightly less humid day. Even with a little less humidity, you're still going to feel it the moment you step outside as temperatures will take a run at 90°.
FRIDAY
Highs will once again top out around 90°on Friday as sunshine gives way to some afternoon clouds. There's no doubt it'll be hot, but dew points still remain fairly tolerable as they sit in the lower and middle 60s. A short wave diving southeast out of Eastern Canada will merge with a weak cold front dropping in from the north late in the day or at night triggering a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm.
SATURDAY (FOURTH OF JULY)
It looks like our cold front will settle south of the area for the start of the holiday weekend, which will suppress the 90 degree heat farther to our south as well. So seasonably warm mid 80s are expected for high temperatures for the holiday, thanks to a cooler east to northeast wind behind our front. While the front will mark a change in temperatures, it likely won't spell much relief from the somewhat humid air mass in place, so expect the humidity to linger into the weekend. While mostly dry, a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible.