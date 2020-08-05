Many saw heavy rain and flash flooding, others saw strong winds, and a few even saw an isolated tornado, all as Tropical Storm Isaias tore up the East Coast on Tuesday. But whether it was wind or flood damage that required cleaning up, Mother Nature cooperated by providing a great day on Wednesday to aid cleanup efforts. High pressure built and provided plenty of sunshine, seasonably warm temperatures, and relatively low humidity levels as highs reached the low to mid 80s for most. Unfortunately, the dry weather will not continue the rest of the week, as an old, stalled-out frontal boundary along the Mid-Atlantic coast springs back to life the next few days. And as an area of low pressure slowly ripples along said front, clouds, humidity levels, and rain chances will all be on the rise Thursday and Friday and perhaps lingering into Saturday as well. While the threat for any severe weather or widespread flooding is low, we'll have to watch for a little localized flooding if any thunderstorms pop up, given how much rain we've seen over the past week. Some spots have seen as much as 10" of rain since Sunday morning. Sunday looks to be the most likely candidate for our next entirely dry day as high pressure builds in, forcing our pesky coastal front to move away. Temperatures will remain around 80 degrees through Friday, inching higher as the weekend evolves with more sunshine and drier weather.
TONIGHT
Expect a nice night overall as skies turn out partly cloudy, humidity remains tolerable, and overnight lows dip into the low 60s, fairly comfortable for mid-summer. Some moisture will start to pool along our stalled coastal front down in Maryland and Virginia, and likely head our way during the day on Thursday. But at least for tonight, high pressure should hold off any mischievous moisture to our south.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
As our coastal front lingers somewhere along the Interstate 95 corridor and a weak area of low pressure develops along it, expect some scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop each day. While washouts are not expected and severe storms are not likely, some of the heavier showers could be slower moving, and that could lead to a locally heavier downpour. And given the wet ground conditions and the recent flooding rains we've seen this week, it wouldn't take much rain to induce a little additional flooding, but on a much more localized and less extreme basis than Tuesday. Expect some sun Thursday with the shower and thunderstorm chances especially later in the day and more likely the farther south you travel. Friday brings more clouds and the higher chance for showers and storms of the two days. Rainfall totals will average around 0.25" to 0.50" over the two day stretch but vary greatly depending on where thunderstorms set up. Areas that get a storm or two could go over 1.00" of rain, while those areas that miss out on the scattered nature of the storms may see less than 0.25". Both days will only see highs in the upper 70s, cooler than we've been but with higher humidity levels creeping back in.
THIS WEEKEND
As high pressure builds in for the weekend, it should push our front farther off the coast, allowing for a mostly dry weekend ahead. Outside of a lingering shower or thunderstorm on Saturday, expect skies to become partly sunny on Saturday and then mostly sunny Sunday and mainly dry weather. We’ll successfully keep the 90-degree heat away, as highs inch up into the mid 80s Saturday and touch the upper 80s on Sunday, which looks mainly dry. With dew points in the mid 60s, it will stay seasonably humid throughout the weekend.