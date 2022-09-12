After a wet close to the weekend, we'll have another round of a few showers and thunderstorms as a cold front begins to make its way across the area. The best window for showers, downpours and storms will be through Monday evening. While some additional measurable rainfall is possible in most backyards, flooding at this time isn't likely. Also, with a more southerly wind flow to start the new week, temperatures will be warmer than over the weekend and humidity values will be a bit more on the sticky side as well. By the middle and latter half of the new week, quintessential September weather returns and may very well last all the way through next weekend.
MONDAY NIGHT
A slow moving low pressure system and cold front meandering through the Northeast will bring a few storms that will have the potential to produce gusty winds and flooding downpours tonight. The risk for severe weather is low but not zero, so stay alert for the possibility of an isolated severe storm. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall to the upper 60s.
TUESDAY
Low pressure and the associated cold front look to be crossing the region Tuesday morning, so this will keep some showers in the forecast along with mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions to start Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon however, our storm system will depart to our north and east allowing drier and less humid air to settle in. This should help shut off any remaining rain and bring clearing skies and more in the way of sunshine. Tuesday afternoon's highs once again look to reach the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
High pressure will return from the north and west for Wednesday leading to the start of a much nicer stretch of weather, the same stuff we started this past weekend with. A cold front moves through Thursday, but you'd hardly know it as it should be moisture starved and will likely just bring some patchy clouds and the slightest drop in temperatures. So, look for lots of sunshine and comfortably warm highs either side of 80 degrees Wednesday, a tad cooler in the mid to upper 70s Thursday, then back to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Friday. Nighttime lows should also return to refreshingly cool levels again in the 50s, and Thursday night might even feature several spots dipping into at least the upper 40s. An early look at next weekend features more pleasant conditions with perhaps a little more cloud cover, but still some decent sunny periods with hardly any chance for rain or storms.
