We had an area of rain and a rumble of thunder come through last night as a warm front moved to our north. A cool front rolls through today with a shower or thunderstorm in spots, but most of the time is dry. Look for afternoon highs in the lower and middle 80s along with a breeze. Otherwise, we'll see gradually improving conditions through the day as another shot of dry and comfy weather builds in by Wednesday. So, enjoy a pretty duo of nice days Wednesday and Thursday with lower humidity, sunshine and seasonable temperatures. We'll close out the week with a slight jump in humidity Friday along with a summery pop-up storm but that should lead us into a nice-looking weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY
There is still some upper level energy behind our departing storm system for Tuesday keeping a chance for a shower or two in the forecast, mainly either side of midday if anything. Look for clouds to break up a bit more during the afternoon leading to more in the way of sunshine. High temperatures should once again reach the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
High pressure from our west will build towards the region for Wednesday and Thursday leading to partly or mostly sunny skies and pleasant conditions for outdoor activities. Look for afternoon highs Wednesday to reach the lower 80s. Thursday warms up a bit into the mid and upper 80s, but humidity values should still be on the comfortable side.
FRIDAY
A cold front is expected to cross the region either late Thursday night or some time Friday. Forecast guidance differs a bit on just how much shower and thunderstorm activity encompasses this front, but for now, we’ll at least allow for a slight chance of a shower or storm for Friday with partly sunny skies otherwise, a slight uptick in humidity, and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: