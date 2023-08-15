As a cool front rolls through, there may be a shower or thunderstorm in spots this evening. Stay alert for some stronger storms could produce strong gusty winds and hail which could turn severe. Otherwise, we'll see gradually improving conditions overnight. By Wednesday, another shot of dry and comfy weather builds in thanks to high pressure and that nice pattern will last through Thursday. So, enjoy a pretty duo of nice days Wednesday and Thursday with lower humidity, sunshine and seasonable temperatures. We'll close out the week with a slight jump in humidity late Thursday into Friday along with a summery pop-up storm but that should lead us into a nice-looking weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY NIGHT
There will be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm through the evening hours as a cold front settles through and moves offshore overnight. We'll watch for some brief heavy rain, hail and gusty winds as there is a low chance for severe weather. Overnight skies will start to break up and temperatures will fall to the mid-60s.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
High pressure from our west will build towards the region for Wednesday and Thursday leading to partly or mostly sunny skies and pleasant conditions for outdoor activities. Look for afternoon highs Wednesday to reach the lower 80s. Thursday warms up a bit into the mid and upper 80s, but humidity values should still be on the comfortable side.
THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY
A cold front is expected to cross the region either late Thursday night or some time Friday. Forecast guidance differs a bit on just how much shower and thunderstorm activity encompasses this front, but for now, we’ll at least allow for a slight chance of a shower or storm for Friday with partly sunny skies otherwise, a slight uptick in humidity, and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
