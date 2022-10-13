Wednesday was a mild, dry and pleasant early fall day, with a crisp 40-degree start to the day and a mild 70-degree finish for the second straight day.
While some nice fall weather returns for Friday and Saturday, we hit a big speed bump along our nice weather road for Thursday, as a strong cold front approaches.
It will bring a few rounds of showers on Thursday, with some heavier downpours and even a gusty thunderstorm late in the day for some. We might see a quick inch or more of rain along with some brisk winds.
It's one and done for the rain though as the sun is back to wrap up the week, but highs will ease just a bit lower as we trade the low 70s of the past few days for mid to upper 60s for Friday and Saturday.
Another cold front on Monday may only produce a few showers, but it will be followed by a much more notable shot of colder air, which arrives starting Tuesday with 50-something-degree highs likely through mid-week.
THURSDAY
Thursday will be a mostly cloudy and increasingly windy day as our cold front approaches. Look for showers and at times scattered heavy downpours, and there could even be a gusty thunderstorm in one or two spots as well.
South to southeast winds will increase to 12-25 mph by afternoon with gusts to 30-40 mph, higher in any thunderstorm that can pop up.
Up to an inch of rain on average is expected, with some spots, especially in the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley, possibly seeing localized amounts closer to two inches.
Any rain or an isolated thunderstorm will slide off to our east by late in the evening, and we'll dry out and clear out later at night.
FRIDAY
Behind our front, it's a little cooler but also drier on Friday, with skies becoming mostly sunny with highs settling back a bit into the mid 60s, closer to seasonable for this time of year.
Winds should be lighter as well, making for a pleasant end to the week overall.
With clear skies and light winds, Friday night will be back on the chillier side, with lows into the mid to upper 30s and some patchy frost possible.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday looks to be the better weekend day, although Sunday may not end up that bad either. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with mid to upper 60s for highs to start the weekend Saturday, with sunshine mixing with increasing clouds for Sunday with just the slight chance for a passing shower.
Sunday's highs may inch up to near 70 degrees despite more clouds and that small shower chance, with the better chance for a few showers holding off until after the weekend.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Monday will be our best chance for a few rain showers next week, with a shot of brisk and unseasonably chilly air the main weather talking point beyond that.
We'll likely eke out one final day with 60-something-degree highs on Monday, before it's mid 50s at best for highs from Tuesday through Thursday, with brisk breezes adding a chill.
It looks partly sunny and mainly dry, but quite cool even by mid-October standards.