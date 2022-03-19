On our final day of astronomical winter, the weather was anything but winter-like for us as unseasonably warm temperatures once again dominated the region. Under a mix of sun and clouds for a while, many saw afternoon highs again reach the low to mid 70s. Typical highs this time of the year should only be around or just above 50 degrees. While our weather was dry for a while and seemed quite nice to be out and about in, as we got into the evening, things turned a little more active with a broken line of showers and gusty thunderstorms moving through thanks to a cold front. Several areas across the Poconos and northern Schuylkill County saw small hail, tree damage, and even a couple reports of street flooding and siding being blown off houses. A few areas around the Delaware Valley and southwestern New Jersey also saw strong winds. As we head into the overnight, showers and storms will come to an end as our cold front moves off to our east. Behind the front, more seasonable air will return for the latter half of the weekend. Spring officially begins Sunday, and while it should be a mainly dry day, it also looks to be a windy and cooler day with clouds and limited sunshine. Temperatures remain milder than average early next week with more dry weather Monday and Tuesday, before our next chance of some wet weather arrives mid-week for Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will briefly return to chilly levels with the arrival of that rain on Wednesday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Our active weather from earlier will be fading and moving away to our east overnight as a cold front continues moving off to our east. Mostly cloudy skies initially are expected to give way to clearing skies overnight as a westerly breeze starts to pick up and ushers in cooler air. Some patchy fog is possible, certainly where there was rainfall earlier, but the breeze picking up should help keep the coverage of that fog at a minimum. Overnight lows should eventually settle back into the mid and upper 40s.
SUNDAY
Spring officially begins at 11:33am Sunday morning, even though it's certainly felt spring-like most of this past week. Granted, it’s a bit of a backwards transition of the seasons as the weather will be cooler and a bit windy as spring gets underway on Sunday. While much of the day looks dry, it also looks to be a somewhat cloudy day as a weak upper level disturbance crosses the area. We will likely start the morning with some sunshine followed by increasing clouds late morning into the afternoon. A brief shower also can’t entirely be ruled out, but most of the area should remain dry. High temperatures will return to the mid 50s and that brisk breeze will make it feel a bit cooler. Northwest winds around 15-25mph are expected throughout the day.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
High pressure should build in from Canada and keep things dry and fairly sunny early next week, with a mostly sunny and pleasant Monday and sunshine giving way to increasing clouds on Tuesday. Highs will bounce back into the low to mid 60s on Monday before settling back into the mid 50s on Tuesday, ahead of our next chance of wet weather come the middle of next week.
MIDDLE TO LATTER PART OF NEXT WEEK
More clouds will be the rule Wednesday and Thursday with an increasing chance of some rain showers, and chilly highs back in the 40s with clouds, that shower threat, and a cooler easterly wind for Wednesday. We should bounce back up near 60 degrees come Thursday as our wind direction changes to the southwest, but the clouds and shower chances will linger.
